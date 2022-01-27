SSC Junior Engineer JE Final Result 2022 Announced @ssc.nic.in, 1152 Candidates Qualified, Here's Direct Link

SSC Junior Engineer JE Final Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the SSC JE 2019-22 can download their results through the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

As per result, a total of 1152 candidates have been finally selected for appointment. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the selected candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference of Departments’ exercised

by the candidates at the time of Document Verification.

The commission will upload the detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates on 1 February 2022 on its website. This facility will be available for a period from 01 February 2022 to 21 February 2022. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the

candidate dashboard.

Earlier, The result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) was declared on 23 November 2022. On the basis of the Cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-II, 2532 candidates were qualified in Civil Engineering and 358 candidates were qualified in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for appearing in Document Verification. Candidates can download SSC JE Final Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download SSC Junior Engineer JE Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the Result Tab. Then, a window will be opened. Now, click on the link that reads 'Result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 - List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III'. SSC Junior Engineer JE Final Result 2022 will be opened. Download SSC Junior Engineer JE Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download Roll Number Wise SSC Junior Engineer JE Final Result 2022