SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ssckkr.kar.nic.in: Check Hall Ticket Link Here

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) uploaded the admit cards of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Exam 2022 at ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download SSC KKR Admit Card from the website of the commission as per the schedule. The exam will be held from 01 December to 13 December 2022 at various centres.
SSC KKR CGL Admit Card Download Link
Students should reach exam venue after entry closing time. They must bring 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo ID Card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. Also, they follow all the important instructions mentioned on their respective hall ticket.
Steps to Download SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2022 ?
- Search for the website of the SSC KKR and click on the admit card ‘Click here download e-Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2022 (Tier-I) commencing from 01/12/2022 to 13/12/2022’ link flashing on the homepage.
- Provide your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’. If you do not know your Registration number, you can use your name and father’s name.
- Download SSC Kerala Karnataka Region Call Letter
- Take the print out of the SSC KKR Hall Ticket