SSC Medical Examination 2020 Postponed for CAPFs, NIA, SSF and other @ssc.nic.in, Check Details

SSC Medical Examination 2020 Postponed: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Review Medical Examination (RME)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME) exam dates on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Review Medical Examination (RME)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME) can check the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) - https://ssc.nic.in/.

According to the short notification released by the SSC, it has taken the decisions to postpone the dates due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19 and the need to cater to the emergency.

It further says, "It has been communicated by the Ministry of Home Affairs that the Competent Authority has taken the following decisions due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19 and the need to cater to the emergency."

Commission has decided to postpone the Review Medical Examination (RME) in respect of candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 scheduled from 24.03.2020 to 30.04.2020.

Further SSC has decided to postpone the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 scheduled from 26.03.2020 to 07.04.2020.

SSC has also postponed the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) in respect of the remaining candidates of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018 scheduled from 23.03.2020 to 30.03.2020.

You can check the details notification on the official website of SSC.

Direct Link for the short notification for SSC Medical Examination 2020 Postponed Notice



