SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card Released for NWR, Documentation from 28 December, Check Direct Link & Important Guidelines Here

SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit card for document verification for North Western Region (NWR). All such candidates who have qualified in the SSC MTS 2019-20 Mains can appear for document verification within NWR from 28 to 31 December 2020.
The SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card for North Western Region is given below. Candidates can download their SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card by entering the essential details on the login page. For the convinence of the candidates, we have provided a table of all regions. All those who have provisionally qualified for Document Verification will be able to download Region Wise SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card by clicking on the link given below.
The commission had conducted the SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier 2 Exam on 26th November 2019. In which 96,478 candidates appeared. A total of 20,902 candidates have been shortlisted for document verification round as per result. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection. The Document Verification will be conducted by the Regional Offices of the Commission.
Around 9029 Vacancies under SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment will be filled. The final selection and allocation of States/ UTs will be made on the basis of performance of the candidates in Paper-I, the preference of States/ UTs given by them in the online Application Form and the age-group of the candidates.
Download Region Wise SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Application Status
|
Admit Card
|
SSCMPR
|
Download Here
|
Download Here
|
SSCSR
|
Download Here
|
Download Here
|
SSCNR
|
Download Here
|
Download Here
|
SSCKKR
|
Download Here
|
Download Here
|
SSCCR
|
Download Here
|
Download Here
|
SSCWR
|
Download Here
|
Download Here
|
SSCER
|
Download Here
|
Download Here
|
SSCNWR
|
SSCNER
|
Download Here
|
Download Here
Special Instructions for the Candidates:
- The candidates will have to bring a valid photo identity which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the entry certificate.
- The candidates will have to take a glance that if the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, they will have to carry an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth.
- If the DOB mentioned on the original photo identity card/official certificate admission certificate ad date of birth not match, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam.
- The candidates can carry Date of Birth Certificate issued by Municipal Corporation, Matriculation Marksheet with DOB, Matriculation Passing Certificate with Date of Birth, Intermediate Marksheet with DOB, Govt Issued Date of Birth, Govt issued date of birth certificate, Govt. Issued caste certificate with the date of birth, domicile certificate with the date of birth and any other educational arks sheet with date of birth.