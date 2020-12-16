SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card Released for NWR, Documentation from 28 December, Check Direct Link & Important Guidelines Here

SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit card for document verification for North Western Region (NWR). All such candidates who have qualified in the SSC MTS 2019-20 Mains can appear for document verification within NWR from 28 to 31 December 2020.

The SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card for North Western Region is given below. Candidates can download their SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card by entering the essential details on the login page. For the convinence of the candidates, we have provided a table of all regions. All those who have provisionally qualified for Document Verification will be able to download Region Wise SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card by clicking on the link given below.

The commission had conducted the SSC MTS 2019-20 Tier 2 Exam on 26th November 2019. In which 96,478 candidates appeared. A total of 20,902 candidates have been shortlisted for document verification round as per result. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection. The Document Verification will be conducted by the Regional Offices of the Commission.

Around 9029 Vacancies under SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment will be filled. The final selection and allocation of States/ UTs will be made on the basis of performance of the candidates in Paper-I, the preference of States/ UTs given by them in the online Application Form and the age-group of the candidates.

Download Region Wise SSC MTS 2019 DV Admit Card

Staff Selection Commission Application Status Admit Card SSCMPR Download Here Download Here SSCSR Download Here Download Here SSCNR Download Here Download Here SSCKKR Download Here Download Here SSCCR Download Here Download Here SSCWR Download Here Download Here SSCER Download Here Download Here SSCNWR Download Here Download Here SSCNER Download Here Download Here

Special Instructions for the Candidates: