SSC MTS 2023 Application Date Extended: Apply Online, Check Revised Date & Other Details Here

SSC MTS 2023 Last Date Extended: The Staff Selection Commission has extended the last date to apply for the SSC MTS 2022 Examination. Candidates can check the extended dates and apply online from the official website of SSC i.e., ssc.nic.in

The last date to apply for SSC MTS 2023 which was earlier 17th of February 2023 has now been extended to 24th February 2023. Thus, the rest of the schedule is now also revised. The last date and time for online fee payment is now 26th February 2023 at 11:00 pm whereas the last date for payment through challan is now 27th February 2023.

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction changes have now been rescheduled to 2 March 2023 to 3 March 2023. Candidates can apply online from the official website of SSC.

We have shared a step by step procedure to apply online for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2023. However, candidates who wish to seek detailed information regarding SSC MTS 2022 Revised Date can download the official notification from the direct link given below

Download PDF: SSC MTS 2023 Last Date Extended Notification

How to Apply for SSC MTS Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Apply section and click on Others and then click on Apply link given against - "Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022".

Step 3: Enter your Username (Registration Number) and Password.

Step 4: Complete and submit the SSC MTS 2022 application form.

Step 5: Download the form and print it for future use.

The candidates must download the Admit Card and keep a hard copy with them for future reference. The applicants must note that the admit card will be available one week before the examination date.