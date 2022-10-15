SSC MTS Final Result 2020: 3887 Qualified, Download From Here

SSC MTS Final Result 2020 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. The commission has shortlisted a total of 3887 candidates for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Candidates who have appeared in Document Verification(DV) round can download SSC MTS Result by visiting the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Final Result Link is also provided below for 18 to 25 years and 18 to 27 years. Out of the total selected candidates, 3196 are under18 to 25 years of age and the remaining 691 are under 18 to 27 years of age. According to the result notice, “The candidates who are eligible for both age groups have been first considered in the age group of 18-25 years. The candidates have been shortlisted against the vacancies of only those States/ UTs for which they have given their preference in the online Application Form. Only valid preferences as per the Notice of the Examination have been considered.”

SSC MTS Result Download Link for 18 to 25 years

SSC MTS Result Download Link for 18 to 27 years

The candidates can check the cut-off marks and other details related to the final result in the pdf below.

SSC MTS Cut Off Marks

How to Download SSC MTS Final Result 2020-22 ?