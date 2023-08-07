SSC MTS Merit List 2023 PDF Download: Havaldar Statewise Result to be out soon @ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Merit List 2023 PDF Download @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023 exam for the recruitment of 1558 vacancies between May 2 to 19, 2023, and June 13 to 20, 2023 in different States/ Union Territories. As the SSC MTS 2023 vacancies are in two age groups therefore in the final result there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise, and category-wise cutoffs.
Check SSC MTS Result 2023 Under 2 Age Groups
SSC MTS Merit List 2023: State-wise Cut-off Marks
For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UTwise cut-offs in Session 2. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the merit list of the SSC MTS 2023 online exam at its regional websites:
|
SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region
|
Regional Websites
|
Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh
|
www.ssc-cr.org
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal
|
www.sscer.org
|
Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala
|
www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in
|
Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
|
www.sscmpr.org
|
North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura
|
www.sscner.org.in
|
Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand
|
www.sscnr.net.in
|
North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab
|
www.sscnwr.org
|
Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana
|
www.sscsr.gov.in
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra
|
www.sscwr.net
SSC MTS Merit List 2023: Shortlisting Criteria
For the post of MTS, candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in Session 2 of CBE. For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and based on their performance in Session II of CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in Session 2 of CBE.
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS 2023 Exam Session-wise
The minimum qualifying marks in session-1 and as well as in session-2 of the computer-based test are as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
General
|
30%
|
OBC/ EWS
|
25%
|
SC/ST/Others
|
20%
SSC MTS Final Merit List 2023
The SSC MTS final selection and allocation of post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs will be made based on the performance of the candidates in Session-2 of CBE, the preference of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs given by them in the online Application Form, and the age-group of the candidates.
Candidates who have been shortlisted will need to undergo a document verification process, during which they must submit various documents to establish their eligibility. These documents may include educational certificates, age proof, category certificates (if applicable), and any other relevant records. Following the document verification, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will compile the final merit list based on the candidates' performance in the MTS examination. This merit list will ultimately determine the selection of candidates for the available MTS vacancies.