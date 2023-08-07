SSC MTS Merit List 2023 PDF Download: Havaldar Statewise Result to be out soon @ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Merit List 2023 PDF Download: The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023 merit list and state-wise results in PDF format of the online exam under two age groups at its official website - ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Merit List 2023 PDF Download @ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS Merit List 2023 PDF Download @ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Merit List 2023 PDF Download @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023 exam for the recruitment of 1558 vacancies between May 2 to 19, 2023, and June 13 to 20, 2023 in different States/ Union Territories. As the SSC MTS 2023 vacancies are in two age groups therefore in the final result there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise, and category-wise cutoffs.

SSC MTS Result Updates 2023

Check SSC MTS Result 2023 Under 2 Age Groups

Check SSC MTS Expected Cutoff Marks Sessionwise 2023

SSC MTS Merit List 2023: State-wise Cut-off Marks

For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UTwise cut-offs in Session 2. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the merit list of the SSC MTS 2023 online exam at its regional websites:

Career Counseling

SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region

Regional Websites

Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

www.ssc-cr.org

Eastern Region (ER)/

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal

www.sscer.org

Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala

www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

www.sscmpr.org

North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura

www.sscner.org.in

Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

www.sscnr.net.in

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab

www.sscnwr.org

Southern Region (SR)/

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana

www.sscsr.gov.in

Western Region (WR)/

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra

www.sscwr.net

SSC MTS Merit List 2023: Shortlisting Criteria

For the post of MTS, candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in Session 2 of CBE. For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and based on their performance in Session II of CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in Session 2 of CBE.

SSC MTS Exam Updates 2023

Download SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 PDF

Check SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria 2023

Check SC MTS Havaldar Salary 2023

Download SSC MTS Previous Year Papers PDF

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS 2023 Exam Session-wise

The minimum qualifying marks in session-1 and as well as in session-2 of the computer-based test are as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

General

30%

OBC/ EWS

25%

SC/ST/Others

20%

SSC MTS Final Merit List 2023

The SSC MTS final selection and allocation of post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs will be made based on the performance of the candidates in Session-2 of CBE, the preference of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs given by them in the online Application Form, and the age-group of the candidates.

Candidates who have been shortlisted will need to undergo a document verification process, during which they must submit various documents to establish their eligibility. These documents may include educational certificates, age proof, category certificates (if applicable), and any other relevant records. Following the document verification, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will compile the final merit list based on the candidates' performance in the MTS examination. This merit list will ultimately determine the selection of candidates for the available MTS vacancies.

FAQ

Q1. Where will the SSC MTS Merit List 2023 be released?

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the merit list of SSC MTS 2023 online exam at its regional websites

Q2. What are the shortlisting criteria for deciding the SSC MTS Merit List 2023?

For the post of MTS, Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Session II of CBE. For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in Session II of CBE.

Q3. Will the SSC MTS Merit List 2023 be released under 2 Age Groups?

As the SSC MTS 2023 vacancies are in two age groups therefore in the final result there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next