SSC NR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Northen Region Call Letter

SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Northern Region (NR) has released the admit card for the computer-based CGL Tier 1 Exam. SSC NR CGL Admit Card Link is available at sscnr.nic.in. Students can download SSC NR Admit Card using their registration number or roll number or name, father’s name and date of birth.

SSC is organising the Tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Exam from 01 December to 13 December 2022. The candidate can check the exact date, time and centre of the exam on their SSC Northern Region Admit Card.

How to Download SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the SSC - sscnr.nic.in and click on the admit card link ‘Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Examination - 2022 (Tier-I)’

Read all the instructions, mark tick on ‘I Agree' and click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Fetch the required details

Download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card

The candidates must follow all the instructions mentioned in their call letters. They are also required to carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth.

In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.