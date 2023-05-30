SSC Phase X Additional Result 2023 Out @ssc.nic.in: Download PDF, Check Revised Cut Off

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the additional result for Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above level) on its official website- https://ssc.nic.in . Download the pdf here.

SSC Phase X Additional Result 2023 : Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the additional result for Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above level) on its official website. Earlier SSC had announced the result for the computer based examination for phase X/2022/Selection Posts for Graduate & Above level posts on November 18, 2022. Now the Commission has declared the additional result for the same on its official website.

All such candidates who appeared in the computer based examinations for these posts can download the additional result from the official website of SSC-https://ssc.nic.in.

SSC Phase X Additional Result 2023

According to the short notice released by the Commission, due to the rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents conducted in the regional offices to fill up the above vacancies, it has been noticed that ample number of suitable candidates were not available for various categories of posts.

Due to this, in pursuance of mentioned provision in the short notice, the Commission has provided additional candidates for various Post-categories on the basis of merit and availability in Computer Based Examination of Phase-X/2022/Selection Posts.

Candidates appeared in the written CBT can check the additional number of applicants shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Graduate & above level posts as mentioned in the notice.

Commission has also released the cut off marks for various categories and you can check it with the notification given below.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents (self attested) in respect of educational qualification , experience, category, age, age relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) up to June 19, 2023 by Speed Post only.

You can download the SSC Selection Post 10 Additional Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SSC Selection Post 10 Additional Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka and Kerala region-ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to Latest News Section on home page.

Step 3: Click on the link displaying as- Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above level)- Declaration of Additional Result-2 of Computer Based Examinations for next stage of scrutiny on the home page.

Step 4: You will get a the pdf of the additional result in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.