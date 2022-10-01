SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022: 990 Vacancies Available, Check Application Form

SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission is going to fill 990 Scientific Assistant Posts. Check qualification, age limit, selection process, and how to apply here.

SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to conduct a national level exam for recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistant. More than nine hundred vacancies shall be filled for Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post, in level 6 of the Pay Matrix under the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Interested people can apply on a prescribed link from 30 September to 18 October 2022.

SSC Scientific Assistant Exam will be conducted in the month of December 2022 in an online mode Interested persons can check the other details related to SSC Scientific Assistant 2022 such as qualification, age limit, selection process, and how to apply below:

SSC Scientific Assistant Application Form - Click Here

SSC Scientific Assistant Notification - Click Here

SSC Scientific Assistant Educational Qualification 2022:

Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subject)/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications

OR

Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized Institution/University or equivalent.

Note: The candidates who have appeared in their final year of their graduation can also apply,

Age Limit:

Not more than 30 years (Candidate must have been born not earlier than 19-10-1992 and not later than 17-10-2004.)

SSC Scientific Assistant Vacancy 2022

Total Posts - 990

SSC Scientific Assistant Dates 2022

SSC Scientific Assistant Online Application Starting Date 30 September 2022 SSC Scientific Assistant Online Application Last Date 18 October 2022 SSC Scientific Assistant Offline Challan Generation Last Date 19 October 2022 SSC Scientific Assistant Online Fee Payment Last Date 20 October 2022 SSC Scientific Assistant Offline Fee Payment Last Date 20 October 2022 SSC Scientific Assistant Application Correct Date 25 October 2022 SSC Scientific Assistant Exam Date December 2022 SSC Scientific Assistant Admit Card Date to be announced

Selection Process for SSC Scientific Assistant 2022

The candidates will be required to appear for:

Computer Based Exam Document Verification

SSC Scientific Assistant Exam Pattern

The candidates will be given 200 questions of 200 marks to be completed in 2 hours on the following subjects:

General Intelligence & Reasoning - 25 questions

Quantitative Aptitude - 25 questions

English language & Comprehension - 25 questions

General Awareness - 25 questions

Physics / Computer Science & Information Technology / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - 100 questions

SSC Scientific Assistant Admit Card 2022

The admit card will be issued online on the websites of the concerned Regional Office of the Commission. Candidates are therefore advised to regularly visit the websites of the Commission Headquarters (i.e. https://ssc.nic.in).

SSC Scientific Assistant Result 2022

The result shall be announced on the website of the commission in a PDF format.

SSC Scientific Assistant DV 2022

All the candidates will be called for documents verification required to produce the relevant Certificates such as Mark sheets for all years/semesters of Graduation/ Provisional Certificate/ Degree of Graduation in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before the cut-off date, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission.

How to Apply for SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in Register yourself by providing your details Login to the online system through your ‘Registration Number’ and password. Click ‘Apply’ link in ‘Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department Examination, 2022’ section under ‘Notice’ tab. Provide the details Upload your photograph and signature Go through the declaration carefully and click on “I agree” check box if you accept the same. Fill up Captcha code Pay Application Fee

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

No Fee for Women/SC/ST/PWD and Ex