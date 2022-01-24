SSC Selection Post 2021 Phase 9 Postponed in 5 States, Check Centers, Admit Card Date & Latest Updates Here

SSC Selection Post 2021 Phase 9 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the postponement of the Selection Post Exam (Phase 9) 2021. The commission has decided to postpone the exam due to the announcement of General Elections (Legislative Assembly) in five states.

SSC Selection Post 2021 Phase 9 Exam was to be held from 2 February to 10 February 2022 in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, and Punjab. Fresh dates of the exam for the affected candidates will be announced in due course. The exam in the rest states will be conducted as per states. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

List of SSC Regions where Selection Post IX Recruitment 2021 Exam to be conducted:-

Central Region (CR)

Madhya Pradesh (MPR)

Northern Region (NR)

Eastern Region (ER)

Karnataka Kerala (KKR)

North East Region (NER)

North Western Region (NWR)

South Region (SR)

Western Region (WR)

SSC Selection Post 2021 Phase 9 Admit Card

SSC Selection Post 2021 Phase 9 Admit Card for the rest exams has been uploaded on all regional official websites. All those who have not downloaded their admit cards can download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official websites. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given on the admit card while appearing for the exam. Candidates are required to carry Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL such as Passport, Aadhaar Card/Print out of e-Aadhaar, Driving License, Service ID Card issued to employees by Central Govt./State Govt./ PSUs, ID Card issued by University/College/School, Voter’s ID Card, PAN Card.

Candidates can directly download SSC Selection Post Phase 9 2021 Exam Admit Card Directly by clicking on the provided links given in the table. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

SSC Selection Post 2021 Phase 9 Recruitment 2021: Other Details

This drive is being done to recruit 3261 Vacancies for SSC Phase-9 Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Selection Post. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests, scrutiny, and merit. Candidates scoring less than cut-off marks as given below will not be considered for the next stage of recruitment: UR: 35% OBC/ EWS: 30% Other categories: 25%. Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India i.e. all these posts carry All India Service Liability (AISL). The application process for the above posts was conducted between 24 September to 25 October 2021.