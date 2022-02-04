SSC KKR Phase 9 Admit Card 2022 Released on ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Exam on 8 February, Download Link Here

SSC KKR Phase 9 Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission, Karnataka, Kerala Region on ssckkr.kar.nic.in on. Check how to download SSC KKR Phase 9 Admit Card 2022 link details below here.

SSC KKR Phase 9 Admit Card 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Karnataka, Kerala Region has released admit card for Graduate Level/Higher Secondary Level/Matriculation Level Admit Card for Phase-IX/2021/Selection Posts Exams on its website. Candidates who applied for SSC KKR Phase 9 Recruitment 2022 Exam can download Admit Card for Graduate Level/Higher Secondary Level/Matriculation Level through the official website of SSCKKR.i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC KKR Phase 9 Exam for Graduate/Higher Secondary Level is scheduled to be held from 08 February 2022 across India while the exam for Matriculation Level will be held from 2 February 2022 onwards. Candidates who are going to appear for SSC Phase 9 Exam 2021-22 within Kerala, Karnataka Region can download their admit cards using their registration number, roll number on the login page. Candidates are advised to follow the easy steps given below to download their admit cards.

How to Download SSC KKR Phase 9 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of SSCKKR.i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads '"(Graduate Level/Higher Secondary Level/Matriculation Level)Admit Card for Phase-IX/2021/Selection Posts Examinations - Click here to download Admit Card for Graduate Level/Higher Secondary Level/Matriculation Level flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on the admit card. If you do not know your registration number, then, you can download your admit card by entering name, father's name, date of birth and click on search button. SSC KKR Phase 9 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC KKR Phase 9 Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SSC KKR Phase 9 Admit Card 2022

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Recruitment 2021-22: Other Details

This drive is being done to recruit 3261 Vacancies for recruitment of Graduates, 12th Passed and 10th Passed candidates for SSC Phase-9 Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Selection Posts. The online application submission for the said exam was started on 24 September and closed on 25 October 2021.

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to carry admit card along with an identity photo card. The candidates are advised to reach at the exam centre prior 1 hour before the commencement of the exam. No entry will be allowed after the due time. candidates can directly download SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam Pattern

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Exam consists of General Intelligence (Reasoning), English Language (Basic Knowledge), Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) and General Awareness & Current Affairs. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour. A total of 100 questions of 200 Marks will be asked in the said exam. Candidates should note that there will be 0.50 Marks of negative marking for answering incorrect answers.

