Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 1 February 2022: 22000+ Vacancies for Teachers, Clerk, MT, Apprentice & Others, Apply Now!

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 1 February 2022 includes 22000+ vacancies in various renowned government organizations. All those who are preparing for government jobs have an opportunity to apply under the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha, Nainital Bank, NTPC Limited, Rajasthan Subordinate, and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), and NLC India Limited.

The above-mentioned organizations have invited applications for various posts including Teacher, Clerk, MT, Apprentice, Basic Computer Instructor, Senior Computer Instructor, and others. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications before the last date. Candidates are advised to go through the provided links given in the article for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details related to the recruitment process.

Comparing the number of vacancies, today, the major job of the day is from Rajasthan Subordinate, and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). The board has invited applications for 10157 Vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor Posts. Out of the total, 9862 vacancies are for Basic Computer Instructor and 901 are for Sr Computer Instructor. Interested candidates who possess the required eligibility criteria can submit RSMSSB Computer Instructor Online Application Form from 08 February 2022 on the official website. The application form will close on 09 March 2022. The age limit required for the said posts is between 18 to 40 years.

For Reference: RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 for 10157 Basic and Sr Computer Instructor Posts, Apply @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in From 8 Feb

On the other hand, Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has today extended the last date of online application submission for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Arts/Science), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher and Physical Education Teacher. All those candidates who have yet not submitted their DSE Odisha Application can apply by 07 February 2022 on dseodisha.in. A total of 11403 vacancies are available under Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. The selection of the applicants will be made on the basis of an online exam in the first week of March 2022.

For Reference: DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022 for 11403 TGT and Other Posts: Last Date Extended @dseodisha.in

Moreover, Nainital Bank Limited is hiring candidates for recruitment for the post of Management Trainee and Clerk. Candidates holding the qualification of Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum of 50% marks are eligible to apply. A total of 100 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 1 to 15 February 2022.

For Reference: Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification Out for 100 Clerk & MT Vacancies, Apply Online @nainitalbank.co.in

NLC India Limited has also started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice for different trades. Candidates holding Graduate/Diploma in Engineering hailing from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala, Karnataka and Union Territories of Pondicherry and Lakshadweep (passed during 2019/2020/2021) are eligible to apply from today onwards. i.e. 1 February 2022. The last date for submission of the application process is 15 March 2022. A total of 550 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

For Reference: NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022, Apply Online for 550 GAT & TAT Vacancies from 1 Feb onwards @nlcindia.in

Lastly, NTPC Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman on a fixed-term basis. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 January 2022. A total of 177 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and skill test. The exam will be held at Ranchi, Raipur, and Bhubaneshwar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 January to 15 March 2022.

For Reference: NTPC Recruitment 2022: 177 Vacancies for Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman Posts, Apply Online @ntpc.co.in

