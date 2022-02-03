Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 03 February 2022: 1000+ Vacancies in Coast Guard, UPSC, Assam Rifles & Others, Check Here

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 03 February 2022 here. Also check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 03 February 2022 notifies the latest government job opportunities in Coast Guard, Assam Rifles, National Health Mission, West Bengal, Union Public Service Commission, and Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL). Government Job Aspirants are advised not to miss the opportunity under the above-mentioned organizations. The government has announced the vacancies for the candidates holding the qualification of 10th to Post Graduation.

Job seekers are advised to go through the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 03 February 2022 and apply as per their qualification. Candidates are also advised to check the reference articles before submitting applications for educational qualification, experience, and detailed application process.

The major job of the day is from Coast Guard. The board has invited application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Group A Gazetted Officer) - General Duty, General Duty (Pilot/Navigator), General Duty (Women/SSA), Technical (Engineering & Electrical & Electronics), Commercial Pilot License (CPL-SSA) and Law for 01/2023 Batch. Candidates holding the qualification of 12th and Graduate in the concerned subject will be able to submit their applications from 16 February 2022 onwards. The last date of application submission is 26 February 2022.

For Reference: Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Apply from 16 Feb onwards

Other than this, Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Civil Services & Indian Forest Service Examination. Candidates who wish to appear for the said exams this year can submit applications on upsc.gov.in. Around 1000+ vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are required to submit applications before 22 February 2022. The commission has decided to conduct UPSC CSE 2022 on 5 June 2022.

For Reference: UPSC IFS Notification 2022: 151 Vacancies Notified for Forest Services Exam, Check Qualification & Application Process Here

UPSC CSE 2022 Recruitment Notification (OUT): 1000+ Vacancies Notified, Registration Started for Civil Service/IAS/IFS Prelims Exam

Moreover, the candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass have a great opportunity in Assam Rifles. The Office of the Director-General Assam Rifle has published a notification for the recruitment of Rifleman General Duty, Havildar Clerk, Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic, Havildar Operator Radio & Line, Rifleman Armourer, Rifleman Laboratory Assistant, Rifleman Nursing Assistant, Rifleman Washerman and Rifleman AYA on its website. Candidates can apply for Assam Rifle Recruitment Rally 2022 on or before 12 March 2022.

For Reference: Assam Rifle Recruitment 2022 for 152 Rifleman GD, Clerk and Other Posts under the Compassionate Ground Appointment

Further, West Bengal State Health & Family Samiti is hiring candidates for the position of Community Health Officer (CHO) under National Health Mission (NHM), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal. Candidates can register from 03 February to 08 February 2022 on wbhealth.gov.in. However, the last date for submitting a complete application is 15 February 2022. A total of 550 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

For Reference: NHM WB Recruitment 2022 for 500 CHO Posts, Apply Online for WBSHFW @wbhealth.gov.in

Lastly, Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) is going to release the notification for 300+ vacancies of Mining Sirdar. As per the reports, ECL Mining Sirdar Online Application Link will be available from 20 February 2022 on easterncoal.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates will be required to submit the application on or before 10 March 2022. Selected candidates will be paid around Rs. 31,852.

For Reference: ECL Recruitment 2022 for 313 Mining Sirdar Posts, Apply Online From 20 Feb @easterncoal.gov.in

Candidates are advised to keep checking on the jagranjosh.com for latest government jobs, exam dates, admit card release updates, admit card download link and others.

