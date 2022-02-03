UPSC IFS Notification 2022: 151 Vacancies Notified for Forest Services Exam, Check Qualification & Application Process Here

UPSC IFS Recruitment Notification 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for Indian Forest Service Examination. A total of 151 vacancies will be recruited through this exam. To be a part of this service, one has to first clear the Civil Services Preliminary Examination which will be conducted on 05th June 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for UPSC IFS 2022 can submit their applications through the online mode on upsc.gov.in. The last date of application submission is 22 February 2022. The link to the online applications can be accessed by clicking on the above link. Candidates are advised to go through the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 22 February 2022

UPSC IFS Recruitment Notification 2022 Vacancy Details

Indian Forest Service Examination - 151 Posts

UPSC IFS Recruitment Notification 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

UPSC IFS Recruitment Notification 2022 Age Limit

21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UPSC IFS Recruitment Notification 2022 Selection Criteria

The Indian Forest Service Examination will consist of two successive stages: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination; and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service.

Candidates have to appear for the civil services prelims exam, then, the candidates who will be declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination will have to apply again and submit online Detailed Application Form-I [DAF-I] along with scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category {viz. SC/ST/OBC(without OBC Annexure)/EWS [Economically Weaker Sections] (with EWS Annexure)/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman} and educational qualification with required Examination Fee.

The candidates who are declared to have qualified Indian Forest Service (Main) examination will be required to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences of Zones/Cadres in the online Detailed Application Form-II (DAFII), before the commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews). The Main Examination is likely to be held in November 2022. The Main Examination will be held in the following Centres: Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair, and Shimla.

Download UPSC IFS Recruitment 2022 Notification

Online Application

How to apply for UPSC IFS Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 2 to 22 February 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.