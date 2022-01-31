Top 5 Government Job of the Day - 31 January 2022: Opportunities in Railways, MPSC, NHPC Limited & Others

Check List of Top 5 Government Job of the Day - 31 January 2022 Here. Also check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Top 5 Government Job of the Day - 31 January 2022 has come up with lucrative opportunities in Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway, Maharashtra Public Service Commission, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), NHPC Limited and Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). All government job seekers holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode.

Today, the major job of the day is from NHPC Limited. The organisation has activated the online application link for Junior Engineer Posts on 31 January 2022 on nhpcindia.com. Interested engineers can submit NHPC JE Application latest by 21 February 2022. A total of 133 vacancies are available of which 68 are for Civil Engineers, 34 for Electrical Engineers, and 31 for Mechanical Engineers. Candidates can check more details on NHPC Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy break-up, salary, qualification, selection process, age limit and application process.

On the other hand, Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway is hiring candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway against 2422 slots. A total of 2422 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 16 February 2022.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the online application for the 53 posts of Junior Hydrogeologist, Junior Geophysicist, Technical Assistant and Others. The online application process for these posts will commence from 03 February 2022 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 02 March 2022.

Moreover, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release the notification for Civil Services Examination 2022 (CSE 2022) or Indian Administrative Service (IAS)on 02 February 2022 on its website - upsc.gov.in. Aspirants who are preparing for UPSC IAS Exam 2022 and willing to appear for the exam are required to apply on UPSC Online Website (upsconline.nic.in). UPSC CSE Online Applications shall also be available on 2 Feb 2022 and will close on 22 February 2022.

Lastly, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment for the post of Assistant Town Planner. The candidates who are holding the qualification of B.Arch/ B.Tech/B.E. can apply for MPSC job vacancy latest by 21 February 2022. The online application link is available on mpsc.gov.in.

