Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 February 2022: Apply Online1300+ for Civil Services, Medical, Judicial Services & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 February 2022 Here. Also, check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 February 2022 includes various government jobs in different government organisations. Government Job Seekers have an opportunity to apply under Union Public Service Commission, Kerala High Court, Delhi Cantonment Board, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Commission.

Candidates preparing for UPSC CSE 2022 Recruitment, SSC CHSL Recruitment Exam 2022, Judicial Services 2022, Medical Jobs have an opportunity in the above-mentioned organisations. Candidates are required to go through this article to know the exact vacancy numbers, important dates, qualifications and other details that are required to apply for the above-mentioned exams and posts.

Today, the major job of the day is from Union Public Service Commission for Civil Services Exam 2022. Candidates preparing for Civil Services 2022 has an opportunity to submit their online applications from today onwards. i.e. 2 February 2022 to 22 February 2022 till 6 PM. Around 1000+ vacancies are available for various services and posts to be filled through Civil Services Examination (CSE) for IAS 2022 and IFS 2022. UPSC CSE Prelims Exam for all the applicants is scheduled to be held on 05 June 2022 (Sunday) across the country. Applicants will be issued UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022 three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

For Reference: UPSC CSE 2022 Recruitment Notification (OUT): 1000+ Vacancies Notified, Registration Started for Civil Service/IAS/IFS Prelims Exam

While the Staff Selection Commission has already started the online application process for CHSL Exam 2021-22 (Combined Higher Secondary 10+ Level) from 1 February 2022. Candidates willing to appear for SSC CHSL Exam 2022 can submit their SSC CHSL 2022 latest by 07 March 2022 on the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. However, the last date for submitting the application fee is 08 March 2022.

For Reference: SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online before 7 March @ssc.nic.in, Download Notification and Link Here

on the other hand, approximately, 42 vacancies have been notified for recruitment to the post of Munsiff Magistrate in the Kerala Judicial Service against NCA and Regular vacancies. The Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022 Online Application will commence from 3 February 2022 onwards. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 23 February 2022.

For Reference: Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022 Notification @hckrecruitment.nic.in: 42 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 3 Feb onwards

Delhi Cantonment Board has also published a notification to fill up the vacancies for the post of Specialists, Super Specialists & Senior Residents Posts. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 15 February 2022.

For Reference: Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 for 23+ Specialists, Super Specialists & Senior Residents Posts

Lastly, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Dental Surgeon. Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode from 15 February 2022 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 14 March 2022.

For Reference: MPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Notification out @mppsc.nic.in, Apply for 193 Vacancies from 15 Feb onwards

