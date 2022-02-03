Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Apply from 16 Feb onwards

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Created On: Feb 3, 2022 11:07 IST
Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022

Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Coast Guard has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Group A Gazetted Officer) - General Duty, General Duty (Pilot/Navigator), General Duty (Women/SSA), Technical (Engineering & Electrical & Electronics), Commercial Pilot License (CPL-SSA) and Law for 01/2023 Batch. Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022 Online Application Link will be available from 16 February 2022 onwards. Candidates will be able to submit their applications till 26 February 2022 till 17.00 hrs. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: 16 February 2022
  • Last date for submission of application: 26 February 2022

Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Commandant (Group A Gazetted Officer)

Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • General Duty GD/Pilot/Navigator/Women SSA - Bachelor Degree with Minimum 60% Marks All Semester / Year; Maths, Physics as a Subject up to 10+2 Level Examination or equivalent. 
  • Commercial Pilot CPL SSA - Candidate should have a 12th or equivalent with physics and mathematics as subjects and should have scored a minimum 55% marks in each of the subjects. The candidates who have completed the diploma are also eligible, they should possess an aggregate of 55% marks in diploma with physics and mathematics in its curriculum; should possess current commercial pilot License issued/validated by Director General Civil Aviation on the submission of application. 
  • Technical Mechanical - Should have Engineering Degree of recognized University in Naval Architecture or Mechanical or Marine or Automotive or Industrial and production or Metallurgy or design or Aeronautical or Aerospace with minimum 60% aggregate marks. 
  • Technical Electrical/Electronics - Candidates should have an Engineering Degree in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication or Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Communication or Power Engineering or Power Electronics with Minimum 60% Marks.
  • Law Entry - Degree in Law from a recognized University. 

Download Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • General Duty GD/Pilot/Navigator/Women SSA - 01/07/1998 to 30/06/2002
  • Commercial Pilot CPL SSA - 01/07/1998 to 30/06/2004
  • Technical Mechanical - 01/07/1998 to 30/06/2002
  • Technical Electrical/Electronics - 01/07/1998 to 30/06/2002
  • Law Entry - 01/07/1993 to 30/06/2002

How to apply for Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 16 February to 26 February 2022. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take  a printout of the application form for future reference. 

 

