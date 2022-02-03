Assam Rifle Recruitment 2022 for 152 Rifleman GD, Clerk and Other Posts under the Compassionate Ground Appointment

Assam Rifle Recruitment 2022 Notification for Rifleman GD, Clerk and Other Posts under the Compassionate Ground Appointment Scheme Available on assamrifles.gov.in. Details Here.

Assam Rifle Recruitment 2022 Notification: Office of the Director-General Assam Rifle has published a notification for the recruitment of Rifleman General Duty, Havildar Clerk, Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic, Havildar Operator Radio & Line, Rifleman Armourer, Rifleman Laboratory Assistant, Rifleman Nursing Assistant, Rifleman Washerman and Rifleman AYA on its website. Candidates can apply for Assam Rifle Recruitment Rally 2022 on or before 12 March 2022.

A dependent family member of ASSAM RIFLES personnel who was Killed In Action, Died While In Service, Discharged From Service On Medical Grounds And Missing While In Service Are Eligible To Apply For Compassionate Ground Appointment. Only one member of the family is allowed to apply.

The recruitment rally will tentatively be held from 02 May 2022 onwards at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong (Meghalaya) NRS - Guwahati (Assam).

Assam Rifle Recruitment Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 12 March 2022

Recruitment rally date - 02 May 2022 onwards

Assam Rifle Vacancy Details

Rifleman General Duty (GD) - 94

Havildar Clerk - 04

Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic - 04

Havildar Operator Radio & Line - 37

Rifleman Armourer - 02

Rifleman Laboratory Assistant - 01

Rifleman Nursing Assistant - 05

Rifleman Washerman - 04

Rifleman AYA - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Rifle Rifleman GD, Clerk and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Rifleman General Duty (GD) - 10th class passed from a recognized Board'

Havildar Clerk - Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from recognized Board/University or equivalent. (b) Skill Test Norms on Computer: English typing with minimum speed of 35 words per minute on computer OR Hindi typing with minimum speed of 30 words per minute on computer

Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic - 10th from a recognised board with diploma in Radio and Television Technology or Electronics or Telecommunications or Computer or Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or Domestic appliances from any institution recognised by the Central Government or the State Government. OR (b) 12th Standard or Intermediate or equivalent with aggregate marks of fifty per cent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognised board or University or Institution. Practical knowledge of the trade

Havildar Operator Radio & Line - 10th from a recognised board and two years Industrial Training Institute in Radio and Television or Electronics from a recognised institute. OR (b) 12tn class pass or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study from a recognised Board or University or Institute. Basic knowledge in AC & DC current, rectification fault in an electric circuit, MCB, fuse, earthling sys, control of lighting systems, handling of generators will be assessed by the Trade (Skill) Test.

Rifleman Armourer - 1Oth class pass from a recognised Board. Basic aptitude (practical in nature) in the trade will be assessed by the Trade (Skill) Test.

Rifleman Laboratory Assistant - 1Oth class passed with English, Maths, Science and Biology from a recognised board,Basic aptitude (practical in nature) in the trade will be assessed by the Trade (Skill) Test.

Rifleman Nursing Assistant - 1Oth class passed with English, Maths, and Science from a recognised board basic aptitude (practical in nature) in the trade will be assessed by the Trade (Skill) Test.

Rifleman Washerman - 1Oth class pass from a recognised Board. Practical knowledge in washer man skills and knowledge of different types of fabrics, ironing, dry cleaning and operation of washing machines will be assessed by the Trade (Skill) Test.

Rifleman AYA - 1Otn class passed from a recognised Board. Basic aptitude (practical in nature) in the trade will be assessed by the Trade (Skill) Test.

Age Limit:

Washerman, Nursing Assistant, Lab Assistant, Armourer, GD - 18 to 23 years

Other - 18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Assam Rifle Rifleman GD, Clerk and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Standard test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade (Skill) Test and Medical Examination Test.

How to Apply for Assam Rifle Rifleman GD, Clerk and Other Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their offline applications as per the format attached alongwith self-attested copies of educational certificate, domicile certificate, caste certificate, diploma/technical/lTl certificate (as applicable) of the trade in accordance with Qualitative Requirements, including one xerox copy of photo lD i.e. AADHAAR, PAN/Voter lD/ Driving license etc to DIRECTORATE GENERAL ASSAM RIFLES (RECRUTTMENT BRANCH) LAITKOR, SHILLONG MEGHALAYA - 793010.