NHM WB Recruitment 2022 for 500 CHO Posts, Apply Online for WBSHFW @wbhealth.gov.in

West Bengal State Health & Family Samiti is hiring 500 Community Health Officer (CHO) under National Health Mission Check Important Dates, Vacancy, Salary, Educational & Other Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and Application Proces.

NHM WB Recruitment 2022: West Bengal State Health & Family Samiti is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the position of Community Health Officer (CHO) under National Health Mission (NHM), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal.

Candidates can register from 03 February to 08 February 2022 on wbhealth.gov.in. However, the last date for submitting a complete application is 15 February 2022.

NHM WB CHO Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 03 February 2022

Last Date of Registration - 08 February 2022

Last Date of Submission of Application Fee - 11 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 15 February 2022

NHM WB CHO Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer (CHO) - 500 and above

NHM WB CHO Salary

Rs. 20000/- and maximum incentive of Rs. 5000 per month as Performance Linked Incentive.

Eligibility Criteria for NHM WB CHO Posts

Educational and Other Qualifications:

GNM/B.Sc./Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing

Registration Certificate/Provisional Certificate from WBNC

The candidate should be a resident of WB and should be able to read, write and speak in Bengali

NHM WB CHO Age Limit:

40 years

Selection Process for NHM WB CHO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written test - 85 Marks Interview - 15 Marks

How to Apply for NHM WB CHO Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in Click on ‘Online Recruitment’ given at the right bottom of the homepage Click o ‘Continue for Registration’ given against CHO Posts Enter your details Now, click on ‘Continue After Registration and login into your account Fill out your application form

Application Fee:

General Categories - Rs. 100/-

Reserved Categories - Rs. 50/-