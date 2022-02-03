ECL Recruitment 2022 for 313 Mining Sirdar Posts, Apply Online From 20 Feb @easterncoal.gov.in

Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) is hiring 313 Mining Sirdar Posts on its official website @easterncoal.gov.in. Check ECL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2022 Application Process, Vacancy Break-Up, Important Dates, Salary, Qualification, and Other details here.

ECL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), a subsidiary of Coal India engaged in Coal Mining in West Bengal and Jharkhand states, is soon expected to upload the notification for the recruitment of Mining Sirdar. As per the reports, ECL Mining Sirdar Online Application Link will be available from 20 February 2022 on easterncoal.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates will be required to submit the application on or before 10 March 2022.

A total of 313 vacancies are available under ECL. Selected candidates will be paid around Rs. 31,852. More details on ECL Mining Sirdar Recruitment shall be available in the notification.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 February 2022

Last date for Online Application - 10 March 2022

ECL Mining Sirdar Vacancy Details

Mining Sirdar - 313 Posts

General - 127

EWS - 30

OBC - 83

SC - 46

ST - 23

ECL Mining Sirdar Salary

Rs. 31,852.56 per month

Eligibility Criteria for ECL Mining Sirdar Posts

Educational Qualification:

10+2 or equivalent.Valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency from DGMS. Valid Gas Testing Certificate and Valid First Aid Certificate.

OR

Diploma or Degree in Mining Engineering having valid statutory competency Certificate. Valid Gas Testing Certificate and Valid First Aid Certificate.

How to apply for ECL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 20 February to 10 March 2022 through following steps: