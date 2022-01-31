UPSC CSE 2022 Recruitment Notification This Week: Check Civil Service/IAS Prelims Exam Date, Apply From 2 Feb @upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE 2022 Recruitment Notification To Release on 2 Feb: As pirants can check Civil Service/IAS Prelims Exam Date, Important Dates, Vacancy, Qualification and Other Details.

UPSC CSE 2022 Recruitment Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will upload the notification for Civil Services Examination 2022 (CSE 2022) or Indian Administrative Service (IAS)on 02 February 2022 on its website - upsc.gov.in. Aspirants who are preparing for UPSC IAS Exam 2022 and willing to appear for the exam are required to apply on UPSC Online Website (upsconline.nic.in). UPSC CSE Online Applications shall also be available on 2 Feb 2022 and will close on 22 February 2022.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam for all the applicants is scheduled to be held on 05 June 2022 (Sunday) across the country. Those who clear IAS Prelims exam will be called for the mains exam and will have to apply online again and submit on-line Detailed Application Form-I [DAF-I] along with scanned documents/certificates. Qualified candidates in UPSC CSE Mains Exam will appear for the interview round.

Last year, a total of 712 were notified, for various services and posts, by the commission.

UPSC CSE Important Dates

UPSC CSE Notification Date 2022 02 February 2022 UPSC CSE Registration Starting Date 02 February 2022 UPSC CSE Registration Last Date 22 February 2022 UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Date 2022 05 June 2022 UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card Date 2022 May 2022

UPSC CSE 2022Vacancy Details

Total Number of Vacancies - to be notified

Indian Administrative Service Indian Foreign Service Indian Police Service Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Information Service, Junior Grade Group ‘A’ Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’ Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’ Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’ Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III) Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade) Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’ Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’

UPSC CSE Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any field.

UPSC CSE Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Nationality:

For IAS, IFS, IPSC - A candidate must be a citizen of India.

For other services - A candidate must be either:— (a) a citizen of India, or (b) a subject of Nepal, or (c) a subject of Bhutan, or (d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or (e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

UPSC CSE No of Attempts

Every candidate will be given 6 attempts to appear in CSE.

UPSC CSE Selection Process 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2022 - Objective Type UPSC CSE Main Exam 2022 - Essay Type UPSC CSE Interview 2022

UPSC CSE Exam Pattern 2022

There will two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2

Subjects Number of Objective Type Questions Marks Duration GS Paper-I 100 Questions 200 2 Hours CSAT Paper-II (Qualifying nature) 80 Questions 200 2 Hours Total 180 400

Negative Marking of 1/3 marks will be done for the wrong answers.

UPSC CSE Syllabus 2022

Paper 1:

Current events of national and international importance.

History of India and Indian National Movement.

Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc. Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change - that do notrequire subject specialization.

General Science.

Paper 2:

Comprehension;

Interpersonal skills including communication skills;

Logical reasoning and analytical ability;

Decision making and problem solving;

General mental ability;

Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level), Data

interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc. — Class X level);

UPSC CSE Prelims Qualifying Marks

33% in General Studies Paper-II of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and total qualifying marks of General Studies Paper-I of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination as may be determined by the Commission.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Pattern

Paper Subject Marks Paper A Indian Language {Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script)/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script)/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu} Paper B English 300 Papers to be counted for merit: Paper‐I Essay General Studies‐I (Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society) 250 General Studies ‐II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations)General 250 Studies ‐III (Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management) 250 General Studies ‐IV(Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude) 250 Optional Subject ‐ Paper 1 250 Optional Subject ‐ Paper 2 250 Total 1750

UPSC CSE Interview 2022

The interview will be of 275 marks

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022

The commission will upload the admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination on website [ https://upsconline.nic.in ]

UPSC CSE Result 2022

The commission will prepare a merit list for each stage and upload it on its website.

How to Apply for UPSC CSE Exam 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in. Click on the online application link given for CSE 2022. Fill in your details and register for the exam. Now, fill the application form. After filling up the application form, take a print out for the same.

Fees: