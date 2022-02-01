NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022, Online Link Activated for 550 GAT & TAT Vacancies @nlcindia.in, Apply Now!

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Online Applications Started for 550 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022: NLC India Limited has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice for different trades. Candidates holding Graduate/Diploma in Engineering hailing from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala, Karnataka and Union Territories of Pondicherry and Lakshadweep (passed during 2019/2020/2021) are eligible to apply for said posts. Interested candidates can access NLC Apprentice Online Application link at nlcindia.in from 1 February to 15 February 2022.

A total of 550 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 15 February 2022

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices:-

Discipline:

Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 70 Posts

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 10 Posts

Instrumentation Engineering - 10 Posts

Civil Engineering - 35 Posts

Mechanical Engineering - 75 Posts

Computer Science and Engineering - 20 Posts

Chemical Engineering - 10 Posts

Mining Engineering - 250 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:-

Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 85 Posts

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 10 Posts

Instrumentation Engineering - 10 Posts

Civil Engineering - 35 Posts

Mechanical Engineering - 90 Posts

Computer Science and Engineering - 25 Posts

Mining Engineering - 30 Posts

Pharmacy- 15 Posts

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline; Degree in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in a relevant discipline; Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Diploma in Engineering or technology (Full time) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a University in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering and Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - as per Apprenticeship Rules

NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be based on a percentage of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying Diploma/Degree.

Download NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 1 to 15 February 2022. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online.

Step 1:

Candidates should enrol in the National Apprenticeship portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in, (students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and have login details can skip this step).

Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in Click Enroll Complete the application form After verification of student enrolment by BoAT (SR), a unique Enrolment Number for each student will be generated.

Step 2:

After enrollment in the apprenticeship portal,

Go to www.nlcindia.in Click the CAREERS link to open the Careers page. Select the Trainees & Apprentices tab. Click the Online Application link under Advt., No. L&DC 03/2021 Engagement of Graduate and Technician Apprentices. (The link will be available from 10.00 Hours on 01.02.2022 to 17.00 hours on 10.02.2022.) Complete the application form and take a printout of the registration form. The Registration forms duly signed should be sent to The General Manager, Learning & Development Centre, N.L.C India Limited. Block:20, Neyveli – 607 803 enclosing the Self Attested copies of the following certificates :