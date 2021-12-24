DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1218 TGT and Other Posts @dseodisha.in

Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha is hiring 1218 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Arts/Science), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher and Physical Education Teacher. Check important dates, vacancy details, qualification, age limit and other details.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2022 Notification: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha is going to start activated the online application link for Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Arts/Science), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher and Physical Education Teacher on 03 January 2022. The last date of online application is 31 January 2022 on dseodisha.in.

A total of 1218 vacancies are available under Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. The selection of the applicants will be made on the basis of online exam in the first week of March 2022.

Candidates can check more details on DSE Odisha Recruitment 2022 such as important dates, vacancy details, qualification, age limit and other details.

Important Dates

Starting of Online Application - 03 January 2022

Last Date for Online Registration - 31 January 2022

Tentative schedule of Online Examination - First week of March 2022

DSC Odisha Teacher Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1218

TGT Arts - 3308

TGT Science (PCM) - 2370

TGT Science (CBZ) - 1544

Hindi Teacher - 1753

Sanskrit Teacher - 1188

Telugu Teacher - 22

Physical Education Teacher - 1218

DSC Odisha Teacher Salary:

TGT - Rs. 25,300/-

Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher - Rs. 25,300/-

PET - Rs. 15,000/-

DSC Odisha Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

TGT Arts - Bachelor Degree in Arts / Commerce or a Shastri (Sanskrit) Degree from a recognised university with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution OR Four-year Integrated B.A. B.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates)

TGT Science (PCM) & TGT Science (CBZ) 1. Bachelor Degree in Science / B. Tech/ B.E. with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/ 3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution OR Four-year Integrated B. Sc. B.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects (school subjects as defined in the proviso here under) having 50% marks in aggregate (45%for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and one of the Training qualification.

Hindi Teacher - Graduation with Hindi as one of the electives/optional/pass/honours subject with 50% marks or Bachelor’s Degree with 50% marks with required qualification.

Classical Teacher - Graduation with Sanskrit with 50% marks and Shikhsa Shastri

PET - 12th passed and C.P.Ed/B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed

Classical Teacher - Graduation in Arts having Telugu as a subject with 50% marks

DSC Odisha Teacher Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for DSC Odisha Teacher

Eligible candidates will be called for:

Computer Based Exam Verification of Documents

How to Apply for DSC Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to apply online through the appropriate link on the website dseodisha.in/ after being satisfied that they are eligible for the post as per advertisement.

Application Fee:

SC, ST, PWD - Rs. 400/-

Other - Rs. 600/-

DSE Odisha Notification Download