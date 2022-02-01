NTPC Recruitment 2022: 177 Vacancies for Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman Posts, Apply Online @ntpc.co.in

NTPC Recruitment 2022: NTPC Limited is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Mining Sirdar and Mining Overman on a fixed-term basis. A total of 177 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 74 vacancies are for Mining Overman and 103 vacancies are for Mining Sirdar. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and skill test. The exam will be held at Ranchi, Raipur and Bhubaneshwar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 January to 15 March 2022. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 24 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 15 March 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Mining Overman - 74 Posts

Mining Sirdar - 103 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Mining Overman -Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognized Institute of repute with Overman Certificate of Competency under CMR issued by DGMS for coal.

Mining Sirdar - 10th pass with Sirdar Certificate of competency issued by DGMS for coal and First Aid Certificate issued by St. Johns Ambulance Association.

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 57 years

Download NTPC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and skill test. The admit cards will be sent to the eligible candidates on their registered email id. The candidate who qualifies in the written test will undergo a skill test, which will be qualifying in nature.

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 24 January to 15 March 2022. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

NTPC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee