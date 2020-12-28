SSC Selection Post 8 Tentative Answer Key 2020 Released @ssc.nic.in, Raise objections if any from 27 December, Here’s Download Link

SSC Selection Post 8 Answer Key 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Selection Post 8 Answer Key 2020 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020 can now download the tentative answer key through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020 for various categories of posts of three levels of EQ i.e. Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduation & above the level on 06th, 09th, 10th November 2020 and on 14th December 2020 (for candidates appeared from Bihar) in the Computer Based Mode.

The SSC Selection Post 8 Tentative Answer Key now has been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can check SSC Selection Post 8 Tentative Answer Key 2020 by login using their User ID and Password (as per Admission Certificate) and submit representations, if any, from 27 December 2020 to 31 December 2020 (up to 6.00 pm) through on-line method only, on payment of Rs.100/- per challenge.

All candidates are advised to take a printout of the answer keys for the future as the same will be visible for a specific time. Candidates can download SSC Selection Post 8 Tentative Answer Key 2020 by clicking on the below link.

This drive is being done to recruit 1335 vacancies for recruitment of Selection Posts (Phase-VIII) 2020. Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Written Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. The result for the same will be announced after the release of SSC Selection Post 8 Final Answer Key 2020.

