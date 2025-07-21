SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Centres 2025: Region and State-wise Test Center List Out

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Centre list is released at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card on July 21, providing candidates with essential information such as their exam centre, venue, and shift timings. Aspirants appearing for the exam are advised to carefully check these details in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 24 to August 1, aiming to fill 2423 vacancies across various departments. This national-level recruitment exam is held annually to select eligible candidates for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate Level posts.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Centres

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam is set to take place from July 24 to August 1 to fill 2423 vacancies. The commission notified the candidates about their exam centres through the admit card. Candidates were allowed to choose three preferred cities as their exam centre options while filling out the SSC Selection Post application form. Based on these choices and subject to availability, the authorities allocate exam centres on a first-come, first-served basis. In this article, you can find the complete region-wise list of SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam centres to help you stay informed and prepared.