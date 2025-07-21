SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Centres 2025: Region and State-wise Test Center List Out

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SSC Selection Post 2025 Exam Center: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025, which includes exam centre, venue, and shift details. The exam will be held from July 24 to August 1 at 110 cities spread across the country. Check the complete region-wise list of SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Centers along with their respective codes.

Jul 21, 2025, 18:07 IST
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Centre list is released at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card on July 21, providing candidates with essential information such as their exam centre, venue, and shift timings. Aspirants appearing for the exam are advised to carefully check these details in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 24 to August 1, aiming to fill 2423 vacancies across various departments. This national-level recruitment exam is held annually to select eligible candidates for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate Level posts.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Centres

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam is set to take place from July 24 to August 1 to fill 2423 vacancies. The commission notified the candidates about their exam centres through the admit card. Candidates were allowed to choose three preferred cities as their exam centre options while filling out the SSC Selection Post application form. Based on these choices and subject to availability, the authorities allocate exam centres on a first-come, first-served basis. In this article, you can find the complete region-wise list of SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam centres to help you stay informed and prepared.

Also, read:

SSC Selection Post Exam Centres

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC Selection Post exam every year to recruit candidates for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate level posts. The posts include Laboratory Assistant, Deputy Ranger, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), and various others. This year too, it will be held in 110 cities spread across the country. You can check the region-wise SSC Selection Post Exam Centres list in the table below.

Region & States/UTs

Exam Centre (Code)

Central Region (CR)

Bihar & Uttar Pradesh

Bhagalpur (3201)

Muzaffarpur (3205)

Patna (3206)

Agra (3001)

Bareilly (3005)

Gorakhpur (3007)

Kanpur (3009)

Lucknow (3010)

Meerut (3011)

Prayagraj (3003)

Varanasi (3013)

Eastern Region (ER)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim & West Bengal

Port Blair (4802)

Ranchi (4205)

Balasore (4601)

Berhampore (4602)

Bhubaneswar (4604)

Cuttack (4605)

Dhenkanal (4611)

Rourkela (4610)

Sambalpur (4609)

Gangtok (4001)

Asansol (4417)

Hoogly (4418)

Kalyani (4419)

Kolkata (4410)

Siliguri (4415)

Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR)

Lakshadweep, Karnataka & Kerala

Belagavi (9002)

Bengaluru (9001)

Hubballi (9011)

Kalaburagi (9005)

Mangaluru (9008)

Mysuru (9009)

Shivamogga (9010)

Udupi (9012)

Ernakulam (9213)

Kannur (9202)

Kollam (9210)

Kottayam (9205)

Kozhikode (9206)

Thrissur (9212)

Thiruvananthapuram (9211)

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)

Chhattisgarh & Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (6001)

Gwalior (6005)

Indore (6006)

Jabalpur (6007)

Satna (6014)

Sagar (6015)

Ujjain (6016)

Bilaspur (6202)

Raipur (6204)

Durg-Bhilai (6205)

North Eastern Region (NER)

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura

Itanagar (5001)

Guwahati (5105)

Jorhat (5107)

Silchar (5111)

Churachandpur (5502)

Imphal (5501)

Shillong (5401)

Aizwal (5701)

Dimapur (5301)

Kohima (5302)

Agartala (5601)

Northern Region (NR)

Delhi, Rajasthan & Uttarakhand

Dehradun (2002)

Haldwani (2003)

Haridwar (2005)

Roorkee (2006)

Delhi (2201)

Ajmer (2401)

Alwar (2402)

Bikaner (2404)

Jaipur (2405)

Jodhpur (2406)

Kota (2407)

Sriganganagar (2408)

Udaipur (2409)

Sikar (2411)

North-Western Sub-Region (NWR)

Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Ladakh, Punjab

Chandigarh/Mohali (1601)

Hamirpur (1202)

Shimla (1203)

Jammu (1004)

Samba (1010)

Srinagar (1007)

Leh (1005)

Amritsar (1404)

Jalandhar (1402)

Ludhiana (1405)

Patiala (1403)

Southern Region (SR)

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu & Telangana

Kurnool (8003)

Nellore (8010)

Rajahmundry (8004)

Tirupati (8006)

Vizianagaram (8012)

Vijayawada (8008)

Vishakhapatnam (8007)

Puducherry (8401)

Chennai (8201)

Coimbatore (8202)

Madurai (8204)

Vellore (8208)

Hyderabad (8601)

Warangal (8603)

Western Region (WR)

Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra

Ahmedabad (7001)

Gandhinagar (7012)

Surat (7007)

Vadodara (7002)

Mumbai (7204)

Nagpur (7205)

Nanded (7206)

Nashik (7207)

Pune (7208)

Documents Required at SSC Phase 13 Exam Center

Aspirants must ensure they bring the following documents to the SSC Phase 13 test center along with their admit card. The authorities will verify these documents, and then allow you to enter the examination hall.

  • SSC Selection Post Phase 13 admit card
  • A valid Government ID proof (Aadhar/PAN/Voter ID)
  • Two passport size photographs

