SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Admit Card 2020 Released @ssc-cr.org, Direct Link Available Here

SSC Selection Posts Phase 7 Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Document Verification for Selection Posts Phase 7 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Document Verification round for the Selection Posts Phase 7 can download SSC Selection Post 7 Admit Card from the official website of SSC CR-ssc-cr.org.

As per the short notification released by the SSC CR, the Admit Card for Document Verification for Selection Posts Phase 7 is uploaded on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the same can check the Document Verification Application Status & Admit Card for the post of Selection Posts (Phase VII) Exam 2019 on is official website.

In a bid to download their admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration ID and Date of Birth on the official website.

As per the short notification, the Document Verification for the Selection Posts (Phase VII) Exam 2019 will be held from 09 November to 11 November 2020. Candidates who have to appear in the Document Verification round for the Selection Posts (Phase VII) Exam 2019 can check the details on the official website-http://www.ssc-cr.org/.

How to Download: SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Admit Card 2020