SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2023 Released at sscsr.gov.in: Check Southern Region Hall Ticket at

SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2023 is released by the Staff Selection Commission. Check Direct Link to Download SSC Southern Region CGL Tier 1 Admit Card from this page.

SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the admit cards to the candidates who applied for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2023. Such candidates can download SSC SR Admit Card through online mode. The exam will be held from July 14 to July 27, 2023.

The candidates can download SSC CGL Admit Card by visiting the official website or by clicking on the link provided in this article.

How to Download SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download SSC CGL SR Admit Card from the official website i.e. sscsr.gov.in. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the website of the SR - sscsr.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 - Know Your Application Status | Know Your Roll Number, Time, Date and Place of Computer Based Examination for Tier-I ( for Accepted Applications ) | Download e-Admission Certificate’

Step 3: Provide your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download SSC SR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2023

The Tier 1 exam is an online computer-based examination and onsists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The sections include questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

The total marks for the Tier 1 exam are 200, with each section carrying 50 marks.

There is a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

The duration of the Tier 1 exam is 60 minutes.

This year the commission is filling up approx 7500 vacancies in the various ministries and departments of the central government.