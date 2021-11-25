SSC Steno Answer Key 2021 Out: Download @ssc.nic.in, Raise Objection before 28 Nov

SSC Steno Answer Key 2021 has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on ssc.nic.in. Check Download Link Here.

SSC Steno Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key and response sheet of the exam held for the post Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' on official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. We have given the SSC Steno Answer Key Link just below for the convenience of the candidates.

SSC Steno Answer Key Notice PDF

Candidates having any objection can submit their representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys through online mode from 25 November 2021 to 28 November 2021 upto 06:00 PM. They will be required to pay Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged.

How to Download SSC Steno Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) of Computer Based Examination of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2020. SSC Steno Answer Key PDF will be opened where you will find a link to download answer key 'Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys' Select Exam Name and click on ’Submit’ Button Enter your ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Password’ Download SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2021

SSC Stenographer Result will be prepared on the basis of objections submitted by the candidates. The commission will upload a list of the candidates qualified for for SSC Steno Skill Test 2021.

SSC Stenographer Paper 1 was conducted on 11 November 2021, 12 November 2021 and 15 November 2021 at different centres all over the country for recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted) in various Ministries/ Departments organizations in the Government of India.