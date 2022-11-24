SSC Steno Answer Key 2022 (Out): Raise Objection Before 28 Nov

SSC Steno Answer Key 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the notification of the answer key and the answer sheet of the candidates of the exam held on 17 and 18 November 2022 for the post of Stenographer. Those who appeared in the exam can download SSC Steno Answer Key. They also have the option to raise an objection against any answer they found invalid. The representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys can be submitted online from 24 November 2022 from 05:00 PM to 28 November 2022 upto 05:00 PM on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged.

SSC Steno Answer Key Link is also provided in this article below. The candidates can download SSC Answer Key through the provided link.

How to Download SSC Steno Answer Key 2022 ?

First of all, visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in and then click on the link ‘ Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Paper-I): Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s)’

Download SSC Steno Answer Key PDF and then scroll to download the PDF

Click on ‘Link for Candidate’s Response Sheet, Tentative Answer Keys and for Submission of Representation, if any’

Select an Examination Name to proceed

Provide your ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Password’

Download SSC Steno Answer Key

Submit Objection, if any

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys

SSC Steno Result 2022

After analyzing all the objections, the commission will prepare a selection list containing the details of the shortlisted candidates. The list will be uploaded on the official website in a PDF format.

Shortlisted in the Computer Based Examination will be called to appear in the Skill Test for Stenography.