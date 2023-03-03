SSC Steno Skill Test 2023 Rescheduled: Check Exam Date, Download Notification PDF & Other Details Here

SSC Steno Grade C & D Skill Test Rescheduled 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has rescheduled the skill test to be conducted for the SSC Stenographer Examination 2023. The candidates can refer to the article below to know the rescheduled dates and other details.

SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2023 has been rescheduled by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website. Candidates can check the official notification from the website of ssc i.e., sscangathan.nic.in

According to the latest notification from the SSC, the skill test will now be held on March 10, 2023, and will only be conducted for those candidates who appeared for the previous test on February 15, 2023. The previous test, which was held in two shifts, was canceled due to technical issues and feedback received from regional centers.

The SSC has stated that only the candidates who appeared for the February 15th test will be eligible to take the rescheduled test on March 10th. This means that any candidates who did not appear for the previous test will not be allowed to take the rescheduled test.

It is important to note that the skill test is a crucial part of the recruitment process for the Stenographer Grade C and D positions. It is designed to test the candidates' ability to transcribe spoken words into written text, as well as their proficiency in typing and other related skills.

The SSC has apologized for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation of the previous test and has assured candidates that it will take all necessary steps to ensure that the rescheduled test is conducted smoothly and without any technical issues. Candidates who are eligible to take the rescheduled test are advised to prepare well and ensure that they meet all the requirements and guidelines set by the SSC for the test.

We have shared a step-by-step process on how to download the official notification. However, candidates can also download the list from the direct link given below.

How to Download the SSC Steno Grade C & D Skill Test Rescheduled 2023 PDF?

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission i.e., ssc.nic.in At the home page go to the announcement section. Now click on the link that says ‘Stenographer Grade C&D Examination, 2022 (Skill Test) - Scheduling of re-examination’ SSC Steno Skill Test Official notification will be displayed on the screen. Download the notification and keep a hardcopy of it for instance you require it again.

The candidates must be careful while reading their skill test date and they must report on time so that their selection process can be smoothly conducted.