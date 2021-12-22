SSC Tech 58 SSB Interview: Date Selection Link Available @joinindianarmy.nic.in

SSC Tech 58 SSB Interview Dates have been intimated to the selected candidates on their registered email id. The candidates who wish to request any specific date may select their preferred date on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

SSC Tech 58 SSB Interview: Indian Army has released an important update regarding the Date Selection Link for Shortlisted Candidates of SSC (TECH)-58 on its website. The list of selected candidates for the SSB Interview already has been uploaded on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The intimation has been sent to the selected candidates have been sent on their registered email ID. This shortlisting was based on cut-off marks decided for SSC Tech 58 branch.

The selected candidates have an option of selecting their SSB interview Dates. The link to the date selection link for shortlisted candidates of SSC (Tech) 58 is available on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates are advised to select a date from the date selection link from their profile. The facility will be available till 28 December 2021.

The SSB round will be held at four places. i.e. SCN Kapurthala, SCC Bhopal, SCS Bangalore, and SCE Allahabad during January-February 2022.

How to select Indian Army SSC Tech 58 SSB Interview Date?

Visit the official website of the Indian Army.i.e.indianarmy.nic.in. Click on the ‘Officers Entry Apply/ Login’ tab. Then, it will redirect you to the login page. Now, Enter your credentials including your registered ID and password. Then, click on the login dashboard. Then, the candidates are required to select the SSB Interview date selection link to book their preferred date and fill up the required information.

Direct Link to access Indian Army SSC Tech 58 SSB Interview Date

The candidates will get a confirmation mail on their registered id regarding the interview timing, reporting time, and link to detailed call-up instructions. The candidates are advised to go through these instructions and follow them during the interview.

This drive is being done to recruit 181 vacancies for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer under the Executive, Technical, and Education Branch. The application process was completed between 21 September to 5 October 2021.