Supreme Court JCA Admit Card 2023 Out: Download Junior Court Assistant Hall Ticket at main.sci.gov.in

Supreme Court Of India Admit Card 2023 Out: The Supreme Court of India (SCI) has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Junior Court Assistant on its official website. The interview for the Junior Court Assistant posts is to be conducted from September 11, 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above posts can get their admit cards after providing their registration/login details to the link on the home page-main.sci.gov.in.

Supreme Court JCA Admit Card 2023

It is noted that the Supreme Court Of India has recently declared the list of qualified candidates in the written exam for the post of Junior Court Assistant. Now SCI is set to conduct the interview for the qualified candidates from September 11 to 30, 2023.



Candidates qualified in the written exam will have to appear in the interview round as per the selection process released earlier. You can download the admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download the Supreme Court JCA Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Supreme Court Of India at-main.sci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Link for downloading the Admit Card for appearing in an interview in connection with Junior Court Assistant Examination-2022 on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the Login Options including Through Application Number and Password

Step 5: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

Supreme Court JCA Interview Timings

The Supreme Court of India will be conducting the interview for the above posts from September 11 to 30, 2023. Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Junior Court Assistant posts can check the detailed interview date and reporting time in accordance with their roll number on the official website.

Document to Carry With Supreme Court Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the above posts are advised to check their admit card for details including interview schedule/venue and other updates. You are advised to carry all the essential documents with you as mentioned on the Admit Card,

