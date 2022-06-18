Supreme Court of India (SCI) Recruitment 2022 for 210 Jr Court Assistant (JCA), Graduates Eligible, Salary Rs. 63068/

Supreme Court of India (SCI) is hiring 210 Jr Court Assistants on sci.gov.in. Check Notification, Online Application Form, Eligibility and Other Details.

Supreme Court of India (SCI) Recrutiment 2022: Supreme Court of India (SCI) has an opportunity for graduates for the post of Jr Court Assistant. Candidates can grab this offer by easily applying online on sci.gov.in. They should note that the last date of application is 10 July 2022. SCI JCA Application Link is already available on the official website. We have also provided the link in this article below/ It is to be noted, that candidates who are more than 30 years of age are not eligible.

The eligible candidates will have to appear in an Objective Type Written Test and Typing (English) Test on the computer on the same date. Those who qualify in the typing test will be called for a Descriptive Test followed by a Interview Date.

Important Dates:

Starting date of SCI JSA Online Application 18 June 2022 Last date of SCI JSA Online Application 10 July 2022 SCI JSA Exam Date The dates of the Objective Type Written Test, Typing Speed Test on Computer, Descriptive Test and Interview will be notified on the Supreme Court website i.e. www.sci.gov.in.

Supreme Court of India Jr Court Assistant Vacancy Details

Junior Court Assistant - 210 Posts

SCI JCA Salary 2022

Level 6 of Pay Matrix with initial Basic Pay of Rs. 35,400/-.

The approximate Gross Salary as per existing rate of allowances including HRA comes to Rs. 63068/- per month (pre-revised pay scale PB-2 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/-).

Eligibility Criteria for Supreme Court of India Jr Court Assistant Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University

Minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on Computer

Knowledge of Computer operation

Age Limit:

18 years to 30 years

Selection Proces for Supreme Court of India Jr Court Assistant 2022

The selection will be done in 5 stages:

Stage 1: Objective Type Question paper with multiple choice answers containing 100 questions (consisting of 50 General English questions including comprehension section, 25 General Aptitude questions and 25 General Knowledge questions). The duration of the exam is 2 hours.

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th marks.

Stage 2: Objective Type Computer Knowledge Test (25 questions)

Stage 3:Typing (English) test on Computer with minimum speed 35 w.p.m. after deduction of mistakes (mistakes

allowed 3%) 10 minutes

Stage 4: Descriptive Test (in English Language) consisting of Comprehension passage, Precis Writing and Essay Writing

Stage 5: Interview Date

After qualifying in the prescribed test and Interview, the selected candidates will be empanelled in the order of merit for

appointment as Junior Court Assistant.

How to Apply for Supreme Court of India Jr Court Assistant 2022

Go to the official website of SCI - https://main.sci.gov.in Now, click on 'Recruitment Online Application for the post of Junior Court Assistant in the Supreme Court of India (Closing Date for online application:-10.07.2022 at 23.59 hours)' Apply for Online Registration Fill Online Application Form Pay Examination Fee

Application Fee:

General/OBC candidates - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH/Freedom Fighter - Rs. 250/-

Supreme Court of India JCA Application Form

Supreme Court of India JCA Notification