Supreme Court Personal Assistant (PA) Result 2019-20 Out for 5485 Candidates @sci.gov.in, 1023 Candidates qualified, Download Marks Here

Supreme Court Personal Assistant Result 2019-20: Supreme Court Personal Assistant Result has been released by Supreme Court of India (SCI) on its official website. A PDF list containing marks of all the candidates, who have appeared in the Supreme Court Personal Assistant objective type Written Test and Computer Knowledge Test, has been prepared by SCI.

The candidates can download Supreme Court Personal Assistant Result PDF from the official website of Supreme Court of India www.sci.gov.in. Supreme Court Personal Assistant Result Link is also given below. Candidates can check marks obtained in Written Test out of 100 and marks obtained in Objective Type Computer Knowledge Test out of 10 through the link.

Supreme Court Personal Assistant Result Download PDF 2019 for 5485 candidates

Supreme Court PA exam was held on 01 December 2019 and 5485 candidates were appeared in the test. Out of total, 1023 candidates are qualified in Supreme Court of India Written Test and Computer Knowledge Test. Candidates can check Roll Number Wise Supreme Court Personal Assistant qualified candidates list through the link below.

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Supreme Court Personal Assistant Shorthand Skill Test and Typing Speed Test on Computer in English. Shorthand Skill Test and Typing Speed Test are scheduled from 26 February to 8 February 2020. Such candidates who are qualified in the Supreme Court PA Exam can download Supreme Court Personal Assistant Skill Test Admit Card from the link given below.

Supreme Court Personal Assistant Qualified Candidates List PDF

Supreme Court Personal Assistant Shorthand Skill Test and Typing Speed Test Admit Card and Date

Supreme Court of India (SCI) has conducted the exam for the recruitment to the post Personal Assistant (Group 'B', Non-Gazetted)



