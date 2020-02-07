Supreme Court PA Skill Test and Typing Test Admit Card Download @sci.gov.in, SCI PA Skill Test from 26 Feb for 1023 candidates

Supreme Court PA Skill Test and Typing Test Admit Card: Supreme Court of India (SCI) has released the admit card of Shorthand Skill Test and Typing Speed Test for the post of Personal Assistant (PA). All those candidates who are qualified in Supreme Court PA Exam can download Supreme Court PA Skill Test Admit Card from Supreme Court of India official website www.sci.gov.in.

Supreme Court PA Skill Test and Typing Test Admit Card Download Link is also given below. The candidates can also download SCI PA Skill Test Admit Card through the link. They are required to use their Roll Number, Date of Birth and Email ID.

Supreme Court PA Skill Test and Typing Test Admit Card Download Link

Supreme Court PA Skill Test and Typing Speed Test (English) will be held from 26 February to 28 February 2020. All shortlisted candidates will be asked to type at the speed of 100 per minute. The time for transcription will be 45 minutes. The total marks of the Skill Test are 100 in which candidates are required to score minimum of 50 marks. The duration of the skill test is 7 minutes.

For Typing Speed Test, the candidate are require to type 40 words per minute (less than 3% mistakes allowed) on computer. Maximum marks of the test are 10 and minimum qualifying marks are 5. The duration of the skill test is 10 minutes.

Supreme Court PA exam was conducted on 01 December 2019. 5485 candidates attended the objective type Written Test and Computer Knowledge Test in which 1023 candidates are qualified. Candidates can check Supreme Court Personal Assistant Result through the link below.

Supreme Court PA Result 2019-20