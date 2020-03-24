SWAYAM E-learning Portal | Know Courses, Enrolment Process, Certifications

SWAYAM is a Government of India initiative directed at ensuring holistic learning environment for the aspirants. As the name suggests, SWAYAM aims to make students self-sufficient in learning without any external in the form of physical infrastructure. Teachers and students can interact through SWAYAM for solving queries and attending classes.

The e-learning portal is your 24x7 mentor and guide especially during the COVID-19 outbreak when the schools and colleges are shut for an indefinite time. Don’t not miss out on your studies, enroll to SWAYAM as the portal has several courses and certification for the candidates who want to excel in various domains such as Law, Engineering, Management, Architecture among others. In this article, you will get to know relevant information about SWAYAM e-learning portal and why it matters for the students in the era of digital learning.

About SWAYAM Portal

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), under the Government of India (GoI) have launched Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for the aspirants ranging from 9th standard to post-graduate level to enable them to avail the benefits of digital learning from this portal. SWAYAM is a free and interactive medium that is loaded with learning material, expert faculty sessions/lectures, online courses (MOOCs), and prestigious certifications that will make you employable in the job market. More than 1,000 faculty members are associated with SWAYAM to ensure quality learning of students. Apart from that, the current database says that 12541992 students are already active learners at this portal.

Why enroll for SWAYAM?

If you miss out on attending classes, SWAYAM is a perfect destination where all your learning needs will be met under a single umbrella. From video lectures to reading material, self-assessment tests and quizzes, all are available on the e-learning portal. The state of the art pedagogy is user-friendly and any student enrolling at SWAYAM will be able to access the learning material available online. All you need is good internet connectivity to avail the benefits from the online resource.

SWAYAM Education Partners

SWAYAM has partnered with one of the best education content providers. The nine coordinating bodies that have been appointed to provide quality content to the users are mentioned as under:

AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) for self-paced and international courses NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) for Engineering UGC (University Grants Commission) for non technical post-graduation education CEC (Consortium for Educational Communication) for under-graduate education NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) for school education NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) for school education IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) for out-of-school students IIMB (Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore) for management studies NITTTR (National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research) for Teacher Training programme

About SWAYAM Courses

Aspirants need not worry about the cost factor while enrolling for SWAYAM portal. MHRD provides free delivery of online courses for the aspirants; however, if the learner wishes to gain certification in the desired course, then he/she has register and can appear for the proctored exams and pay the requisite fee. The exams for the online courses are conducted at the SWAYAM designated centers on the dates provided by the exam conducting body. Some Universities/colleges are even approving credit transfer for the courses that a student completes with SWAYAM.

How to pursue SWAYAM online course?

Follow these steps to get know how to enroll for the SWAYAM online classes:

Visit swayam.gov.in/explorer There are two option window that show two options – Upcoming courses and Ongoing courses Enrollment for the upcoming courses is open for the candidates. Click on the desired course that you wish to pursue You will see an option “JOIN” for each course. Click on it. Provide the necessary details and start learning. All the details pertaining to the starting of course, end date, exam date, no. of lectures, etc. are provided on the portal. Read all the details carefully to along with the course pedagogy. All the courses at SWAYAM range for the duration of 4 weeks to 24 weeks. Aspirants are also required to choose the exam date while registering for the course.

Course Specializations at SWAYAM

Here is a list of all the course specializations for which you can apply at the SWAYAM portal:

AICET-NITTT course Annual Refresher Program in Teaching (ARPIT) Architecture and Planning Education Engineering and Technology Humanities and Arts Law Management and Commerce Maths and Science School

Also Read: Top e-Learning Platforms in India

In addition to SWAYAM, there are several other informative portals launched by MHRD, GoI for the aspirants. Digital learning is expanding its reach and every student should benefit from it!

For more such articles, keep visiting jagranjosh.com! Subscribe with us to receive latest news and updates related to your college, course, exams and jobs! Provide your information in the four column form and never miss out on an important update.