SWAYAM Prabha – An Educational DTH Channel Subscription for students during Lockdown

SWAYAMPrabha is one of a unique e-learning initiative launched by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) with an aim to help maximum students upgrade their learning skills through DTH channels. SWAYAMPrabha e-classes platform basically telecast educational programmes 24x7 for the students to make their stay at home period constructive during the nationwide lockdown.

In this article, you will read various benefits of subscribing to the SWAYAMPrabha DTH channels, target audience of SWAYAMPrabha, how it functions, and why to subscribe to SWAYAMPrabha.

What is SWAYAMPrabha?

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took a major step as the MHRD has launched e-classes for the students on SWAYAMPrabha DTH channels in view of the ongoing lockdown. Every day, students can access fresh content of 4 hours on SwayamPrabha DTH channels which will further be repeated 5 more times in a day, allowing students to choose time as per their convenience. SWAYAMPrabha will be aired in selected states as of now.

This initiative has been launched in lieu of the school classes being missed by the students due to COVID-19 outbreak. Through an interactive medium, students can stay connected with the studies.

SWAYAMPrabha provides a subscription of 32 DTH channels that are telecasted through the GSAT-15 satellite. Prominent educational institutes such as NPTEL, IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT and NIOS are the content partners of SWAYAMPrabha. The INFLIBNET Centre holds the responsibility of maintaining SWAYAMPrabha web portal.

Who will benefit from SWAYAMPrabha e-classes?

Aspirants benefiting through SWAYAMPrabha subscription are as under:

Senior Secondary students (9-12 class): SWAYAMPrabha is not just focused to groom students but it also carries modules for teacher's training as well as teaching and learning aids for children. These training aids will help the teachers prepare student for the competitive exams that are required to seek admission in professional degree courses. Students belonging to higher education level – The DTH e-classes provide curriculum-based course and contents for post-graduate and under-graduate level learners. Students hailing from disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences and humanities, engineering, technology, law, medicine, agriculture, etc will get access to the required content through SWAYAMPrabha channels. There are curriculum-based courses that meet the life-long needs of the learners

Why subscribe to SWAYAMPrabha?

SWAYAMPrabha offer a package deal to the aspirants learning through the DTH subscription:-

Free Subscription – The e-learning app is free to subscribe. All you need to do is contact your DTH service provider and they will make all the 32 channels available for you.

Updated Content – A daily content of 4 hours can be availed through the DTH channels by the learners at all levels.

Hassle Free classes – The content that runs on SWAYAMPrabha can be availed 24x7 as it will be repeated 5 times in a day. Aspirants can choose time of learning as per their convenience. Refer to the program schedule to pick and choose the preferred time of the program.

How does SWAYAMPrabha functions?

To avail the SWAYAMPrabha DTH Channels, apply for the subscription. The direct link to apply for the subscription is provided below. Click on the link and provide necessary information to access the content channels.

SWAYAMPrabha Apply Now – Direct Link

SWAYAMPrabha - List of Channels

