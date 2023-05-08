Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Result 2023 DECLARED: Check TN Result via Mobile Apps, Digilocker, SMS and Direct Links

Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Result 2023 RELEASED: Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 is going to be announced today at 9.30 AM on the official website of the board. Check how to access your TN 12th Board Exam Result 2023 via SMS, DIgiLocker and other mobile applications.

Tamil Nadu 12th Public Exam Result 2023 ANNOUNCED: The Directorate of Government Education in Tamil Nadu will release the Class 12 board exam results or Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) today, on Monday, May 8 at 9:30 am. The Minister of School Education in Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, will declare the TN HSC Result 2023 via a press conference at the Anna Centenary Library and the direct link to the results will be available on the official board website tnresults.nic.in. To check their scorecards, TN Board exam 2023 candidates must enter their roll number, registration number and other required credentials. The Tamil Nadu Public Exams 2023 were held from March 13 to April 3, and about 8.5 lakh candidates appeared for the TN plus two exams 2023.

How to Check Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2023?

Apart from the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board, students will also be able to check their TN results via SMS, Mobile App and DigiLocker.

Official Websites to Check TN +2 Result 2023

The following is the list of official websites to check Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Steps to Check TN 12th Result 2023 Online

Step 1: Visit the official links provided to check TN 12th +2 Result 2023

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on the link for TN 12th Result 2023

Step 3: New Result Portal will open up asking for your credentials. Enter your roll number and other credentials as per your Hall Ticket / Admit Card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The TN HSC Result 2023 will open up. Download your results for future reference

How to Check TN HSC Result 2023 via Mobile App?

The Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 will also be made available via the mobile application “TN HSC Results”.

To check your TN +2 Result 2023 via this mobile application, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: On your mobile phone, download the “TN HSC Results” application.

(If you are an Android user, you can download the mobile app to check TN HSC Result 2023 via Google Play Store.

If you are an iOS user, you can download the TN HSC result mobile app from Apple App Store on your iPhone.)

Step 2: Once downloaded, open the application and enter the required details such as roll number and registration number as per your TN HSC 2023 admit Card.

Step 3: Submit the details and wait for your results to load.

Step 4: New page will open up with your result details.

Step 5: Download or take a screenshot of your TN 12th Result 2023 for future reference.

How to Check TN HSC Result 2023 via SMS?

Due to an immense surge in traffic at the time of the result at 9.30 AM, the result links and applications might get slowed down. Therefore, for such cases, TN Board has also provided the SMS service.

To check TN 12th Result 2023 via SMS, follow the process listed below:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new SMS in the following format: TNBOARD12REGNO, DOB.

(DOB = Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format)

Step 3: Send the SMS to either 092822322585 or +919282232585

Step 4: Wait to revive the result via SMS on the same number

How to Check Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 via DigiLocker?

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Sign Up if you are a new user or Login if you have already registered before

Step 3: Search and go to Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as roll number, registration number, and DOB as per your admit card

Step 5: TN HSC Result 2023 will open up. Download it for future reference

TN 12th Result 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

Candidates must score a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to clear the TN HSC exam. If students are unable to score the minimum passing marks then they would have to appear for the TN Supplementary Exams.

TN 12th Rseult 2023: Grading System

Grade Marks Range Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 71-80 8 B2 61-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 41-50 5 D 33-40 4 E1 21-32 - E2 20 and Below -

TN 12th Result 2023: Check Last Year Result Statistics

In 2022, a total of 9.12 lakh candidates had registered for the TN 12th exam. Out of the total number of candidates who registered, 8.21 lakh students passed the exam. The over pass percentage for TN 12th Result was 93.76 per cent.