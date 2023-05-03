TN 12th Result 2023 on 8th May (Monday 09:30 AM) at tnresults.nic.in: Who will pass; last years result analysis and toppers overview

TN 12th Result 2023 is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2023, at 9.30 AM as per the official update on the website, tnresults.nic.in. The students who appeared for the TN Board 12th exams can check their results once declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu.

TN 12th Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu to announce Tamil Nadu 12th Result on May 8, 2023. The TN 12th result is to be declared at 09:30 AM in the press conference by the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu. The TN 12th result link - tnresults.nic.in will be made live for candidates to download their scorecard.

TN Board 12th Result Date and Time: May 8, 2023 at 09:30 AM

The TN 12th result date and time is yet to confirmed as the official website (tnresults.nic.in) is showing this message - “HSE(+2) Results is expected on Monday, 8th May 2023, at 09:30 Hrs”.The image of the latest information on Tamil Nadu 12th result is shown below.



TN 12th Result 2023 Links - Check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result Updates for Science, Commerce, & Arts

The official links to download TN 12th result 2023 are given below. The result will be hosted on the given official DGE websites.

Official Server Link TN Board 12th Result Link Link 1 dge.tn.gov.in/result.html Link 2 apply1.tndge.org/dge-result Link 3 tnresults.nic.in Link 4 dge1.tn.nic.in Link 5 dge2.tn.nic.in Link 6 apply1.tndge.org

Tamil Nadu 12th HSC Result 2023 - What is the passing criteria for TN 12th result

Only those candidates will pass the TN Board exam who secures the minimum passing mark is 35% in each of the subjects. The passing marks of the HSC (+2) theory and practical exam are as follows:

Exam Particulars TN 12th passing marks Theory Exam 35 marks in each subject out of a total of 100 Subjects with practical Theory – 70 marks Practical – 20 marks Internal – 10 marks 15 mark out of 70 marks in theory and 35 marks in total No minimum passing marks are prescribed for practicals But a candidate should be present in the practical exam For Languages and Subjects (Nob-practical exams) Candidate must secure a minimum of 25 out of 90 marks For Vocational subjects with practicals only Candidates must secure minimum of 20 marks out of 75 marks in practical

Tamil Nadu 12th HSC Result Analysis: A seven-year trend analysis

DGETN conducted the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam from March 13 to April 3, 2023. This year, nearly 8.8 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exam in Science, Commerce and Arts streams. The exam was held at 3169 centres across Tamil Nadu. As per the exam instructions, 15 minutes were given to candidates to go through the question paper at the beginning of the exam. The exam was conducted from 10 AM and ended at 1.15 PM.

A total of 8.06 lakh candidates appeared in the exam conducted in 2022. Among the total appeared candidates, 3.84 and 4.21 are boys and girls respectively. Out of the overall 93.76 pass per cent, the girls performed comparatively better than boys. The overall boy's and girl's pass percentages are 90.96 and 96.32 respectively. For more details on TN 12th result analysis check the table below.

TN 12th result analysis from 2022 to 2016: Appeared vs Passed

Particular 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Total Students 8,062,77 8,18,129 7,79,931 8,69,423 9,07,620 9,33,690 8,76,136 Boys Appeared 3,84,655 3,80,500 3,55,646 3,89,250 4,00,179 4,15,331 3,88,935 Girls Appeared 4,21,622 4,35,973 4,24,285 4,53,262 4,60,255 4,77,930 4,44,747 Total Passed 7,55,998 8,16, 0473 7,20,209 7,69,225 7,84,081 8,22,838 7,61,725 Boys Passed 3,49,893 3,80,500 3,17,966 3,44,778 350936 3,70,985 3,41,931 Girls Passed 4,06,105 4,35,973 4,02,243 4,24,447 433145 4,51,852 4,19,794 Overall Pass % 93.76 100% 92.3 91.3 91.1 92.1 91.4 Girls Pass % 96.32 100% 94.8 93.6 94.1 94.5 94.4 Boys Pass % 90.96 100% 89.4 88.6 87.7 89.3 87.9

Tamil Nadu 12th HSC 2023 Toppers: Who is the Tamil Nadu Class 12th Toppers

The DGE will also announce the list of TN 12th toppers. The name of the toppers along with their score will be released by the examination authority. The Tn 12th 2023 toppers details will be updated here on the availability of the information.

What After TN 10th Result: Revaluation, Supplementary Exam or Download Provisional Certificate and Transfer Certificate

Supplementary Exam: The board will conduct the TN 12th supplementary exam 2023 for those students who have failed the regular TN 12th exam. The supplementary exam will be held in June 2023 (tentative).

Tamil Nadu 12th HSC Result Revaluation: Candidates who are not satisfied with their score can apply for revaluation after the declaration of the result.

After TN 10th Result candidates are advised to download the Provisional Certificates from the official websites of DGE. In case of any discrepancy, students must contact authorities for rectifications of the discrepancies in the TN 12th scorecard.