TN 12th Result 2023 To Be Announced on May 8 at tnresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Here

TN +2 Result 2023 Date: As per the latest updates, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE Tamil Nadu) has released the result date for Class 12th. The authorities are expected to declare the TN 12th Result 2023 on May 8, 2023, at 9.30 am. Once released, candidates will be able to check out the results on the official website i.e. tnresults.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the exams will be able to check out the TN 12th Results 2023 by entering their login credentials. Once the results are released, the website will be crashed due to heavy traffic. In this situation, students can use alternate websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in to access their results.

As per the updates, the state's minister of school education will make the result announcement at a press conference at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.

How to Check TN +2 Results 2023?

Students who appeared in the exam can check out TN 12th Result 2023 on the official website on May 8, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on TN 12th Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The marks memo will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes

How to Check TN +2 result 2023 Via SMS?

If the students are still not able to access the result in online mode due to a website crash, they can check out the marks in offline mode also. In order to check the result through SMS, they need to enter the registration number and DOB in DD/MM/YY format. Check how and where to dial below.

“TNBOARD12REGNO,DATE OF BIRTH” and send it to 09282232585 or 919282232585.

