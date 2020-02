Tamil Nadu Public Exam Time Table 2020 Released: Check Exam Dates of 10th, 11th & 12th

Tamil Nadu Time Table 2020 or TN Public Exam Time Table 2020 (for 10th, 11th, 12th) has been released on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Students of Class 10th, 11th & 12th can now check Tamil Nadu board exam dates.

TN SSLC 2020 Examinations Time Table

10th Public Exam Time Table 2020 in Tamil Nadu: New Syllabus

Date and Day Subject 27 Mar 2020, Fri Language 28 Mar 2020, Sat Optional Language 31 Mar 2020, Tue English 03 Apr 2020, Fri Social Science 07 Apr 2020, Tue Science 13 Apr 2020, Mon Mathematics

10th Public Exam Time Table 2020 in Tamil Nadu: Old Syllabus

Old Syllabus TN Public Exam Time Table 2020

Date and Day Subject 27 Mar 2020, Fri Language 28 Mar 2020, Sat Optional Language 31 Mar 2020, Tue English 03 Apr 2020, Wed Social Science 07 Apr 2020, Tue Science 13 Apr 2020, Mon Mathematics

TN 11th Public Exam Time Table 2020

Date and Day Subjects 04 Mar 2020 Mon Language 06 Mar 2020 Fri English 11 Mar 2020 Wed Mathematics/ Zoology Commerce/ Microbiology Nutrition Dietetics/ Textiles & Dress Designing/ Food Service Management/ Agricultural Science/ Nursing (General)/ Nursing Vocational 13 Mar 2020 Fri Communicative English/ Ethics And Indian Culture/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Bio-Chemistry/ Advanced Language (Tamil)/ Home Science/ Political Science/ Statistics 18 Mar 2020 Wed Physics/ Economics/ Computer Technology 23 Mar 2020 Mon Biology/ Botany/ History/ Business Mathematics and Statistics/ Basic Electrical Engineering/ Basic Electronics Engineering/ Basic Civil Engineering/ Basic Automobile Engineering/ Basic Mechanical Engineering/ Textile Technology/ Office Management and Secretaryship 26 Mar 2020 Thu Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Geography

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2020