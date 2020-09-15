Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2020 for Senior Resident and Medical Officer Posts @tmc.gov.in, Interview on Sep 22

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Senior Resident and Medical Officer Posts for various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification on or before 18 September 2020.

Applying candidates should note that selection for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification will be done on the basis of their performance in the Written Test and/or Interview will be 22nd September2020.

Notification details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification:

Advt. No. 67/2020

Important Dates for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 September 2020 upto 05:30 PM

Written Test and/or Interview: 22nd September 2020

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification:

Senior Resident/Medical Officer-11 Posts

Hematopathology-01

Pediatric Oncology-02

Medical Oncology-01

Medical Officer Medical Oncology-02

Surgical Oncology-02

Transfusion Medicine-02

Nuclear Medicine-01

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Hematopathology-MD (Pathology or equivalent Postgraduate Degree recognized by MCI)

Pediatric Oncology-MD (Pediatrics) or equivalent Postgraduate degree recognized by MCI

Medical Oncology-MC/DNB (General Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by MCI

Medical Officer Medical Oncology-MBBS Degree recognized by MCI

Surgical Oncology-MS (General Surgery) or equivalent Postgraduate degree recognized by MCI.

Transfusion Medicine-MD/DNB (Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion/ Transfusion Medicine/MD (Pathology) or equivalent Postgraduate Degree recognized by MCI/or MBBS with 1 year experience in department of Transfusion Medicine or Blood Centre.

Nuclear Medicine-MD/DNB (Nuclear Medicine) or equivalent Postgraduate Degree Recognized by MCI

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Jobs Notification:

The candidates are advised to apply through online application well in advance on or before 18 September 2020 upto 05:30 PM. Tentative date of Written Test and/or Interview will be 22nd September’2020 which will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates.