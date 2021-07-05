Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

TMC Recruitment 2021 for Nurse, Accountant, DEO and Other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for Nurse and other posts on its official website. Check all details here.

Created On: Jul 5, 2021 13:54 IST
Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment Notification

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for Nurse, Senior Program Manager, Technical Officer, Accountant, DEO and other Post. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 07 to 13 July 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification should note that they should have certain educational qualification including MBBS/ Masters in Public Health/ B.Sc. (Nursing)/ G.N.M/12th / HSC/ B.Com/ M.Com with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification. 

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification:
Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification:
 
Last Date for Submission of Application:
Date of walk-in-interview: 07 to 13 July 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification:
Senior Program Manager/Supervisor-01
District Technical Officer-08
Nurse-11
Patient Assistant-03
Data Entry Operator-04
Accountant-01

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification:
Educational Qualification
Senior Program Manager/Supervisor-MBBS/ Masters in Public Health with three years relevant experience
District Technical Officer-BDS/BAMS/BHMS with one year experience in cancer screening programme
Nurse-B.Sc. (Nursing)/ G.N.M.
Patient Assistant-Bachelors in any field/ MSW with one year relevant experience
Data Entry Operator-12th / HSC with six months Computer Course
Accountant-B.Com/ M.Com

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification:
Interested & eligible candidates can appear for walk-in for Interview at the given location/time i.e. 07 to 13 July 2021 alongwith Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and One Set of Self-attested Copies of all certificates.

