TMC Recruitment 2021 for Nurse, Accountant, DEO and Other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for Nurse and other posts on its official website. Check all details here.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for Nurse, Senior Program Manager, Technical Officer, Accountant, DEO and other Post. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 07 to 13 July 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification should note that they should have certain educational qualification including MBBS/ Masters in Public Health/ B.Sc. (Nursing)/ G.N.M/12th / HSC/ B.Com/ M.Com with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification:

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification:



Last Date for Submission of Application:

Date of walk-in-interview: 07 to 13 July 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification:

Senior Program Manager/Supervisor-01

District Technical Officer-08

Nurse-11

Patient Assistant-03

Data Entry Operator-04

Accountant-01

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Program Manager/Supervisor-MBBS/ Masters in Public Health with three years relevant experience

District Technical Officer-BDS/BAMS/BHMS with one year experience in cancer screening programme

Nurse-B.Sc. (Nursing)/ G.N.M.

Patient Assistant-Bachelors in any field/ MSW with one year relevant experience

Data Entry Operator-12th / HSC with six months Computer Course

Accountant-B.Com/ M.Com

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021Notification:

Interested & eligible candidates can appear for walk-in for Interview at the given location/time i.e. 07 to 13 July 2021 alongwith Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and One Set of Self-attested Copies of all certificates.