TMC Recruitment 2020 for Medical Officer, Senior Resident and others @tmc.gov.in, Walk-in on Dec 17

Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020: Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Senior Resident on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview scheduled on 17 December 2020.

Candidates having certain educational qualification i.e. MBBS Degree from recognized by MCI, M.D/D.N.B and other as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020.

All interested and eligible candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details for Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020:

Advt.No. 83/2020

Date: 01.12.2020

Important Dates for Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020:

Date of walk-in-interview: 17 December 2020

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020:

Medical Officer (General Duty)

Senior Resident (Anesthesiology)

Senior Resident (Medical Oncology)

Senior Resident (Paediatric Oncology)

Senior Resident (Radio diagnosis)

Senior Resident (Transfusion Medicine)

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

Medical Officer (General Duty): MBBS Degree recognized by MCI.

Senior Resident (Anaesthesiology): M.D./D.N.B (Anesthesia) or equivalent Postgraduate Degree recognized by MCI or Diploma (Anesthesia)

Senior Resident (Medical Oncology): M.D. DNB(General Medicine ) or equivalent Postgraduate Degree recognized by MCI

Senior Resident (Pediatric Oncology): M.D (Paediatrics) or equivalent Postgraduate Degree recognized by MCI.

Senior Resident (Radiodiagnosis): MD (Radio Diagnosis or equivalent Postgraduate Degree recognized by MCI.

Senior Resident (Transfusion Medicine): MD (Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion/Transfusion Medicine)/DNB(Transfusion Medicine)/MD or

MBBS with 1 yr experience in Department of Transfusion Medicine or Blood Centre and currently working in Blood Centre.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020:

Interested & eligible candidates can report along with Bio-Data, recent passport size photograph, copy of Pan card, Aadhar Card, original certificates and sets of attested copies of all certificates on 17 December 2020 at the venue mentioned in the notification.