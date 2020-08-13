Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020: 50 Vacancies for Nurse Posts

Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020: Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), HRD Department has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nurse for COVID -19 Project and other temporary requirements. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in or video call interview from Monday to Friday till 17 August 2020.

Notification Details

Advt. No. - OS/58/2020

TMC Nurse Interview Details

Date for walk-in-interview: Monday to Friday - from 11 August to 17 August 2020

Time - Between 10 AM and 2 PM

Venue - Nursing Office, 10th Floor, Annexe Buidling , Tata Memorial Hospital , Dr. E. Borges Marg, Parel Mumbai – 400012

TMC Nurse Vacancy Details

Nurse

Nurse Salary:

G.N.M - Rs. 32,000/- (Consolidated) p.m. for candidates with 2 years or more experience and Rs. 30,000/- for others )

B.Sc (Nursing) : Rs. 34,000/- B.Sc - (Consolidated) p.m. for candidates with 2 years or more experience and Rs. 32,000/- for others )

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

General Nursing and Midwifery / B.Sc. (Nursing)

TMC Nurse Age Limit:

40 Years

Check the Notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TMC Official Website

Selection Process for Nurse Posts

Online interview will be held through zoom / skype / whatsapp video call and selected candidates will be issued with “Provisional Offer Letter” and they can join subject to production and verification of their original documents pertaining to age, qualification, experience & Nursing Council registration and medical fitness certificate.

How to Apply for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates from Mumbai / Navi Mumbai may attend walk-in interview at Nursing Office, 10th Floor, Annexe Buidling , Tata Memorial Hospital , Dr. E. Borges Marg, Parel Mumbai – 400 012 with Bio Data, copies of certificates regarding date of birth, qualifications, MNC registration, experience and a recent passport size photograph between 10 AM and 12 noon Monday to Friday. Candidate must have taken Hepatitis B vaccination and need to submit certificate for the same. Those who do not have certificate need to submit Hepatitis B vaccination titer. For any queries, please call 02224177000 (Extn no: 4674).

TMC Nurse Recruitment Notification PDF