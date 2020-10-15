Telangana High Court Screening Test Date 2020 for Civil Judge Exam Released @hc.ts.nic.in, Check Details

Telangana High Court Exam Date 2020: Telangana High Court has released the Computer Based Screening Test date for Civil Judge posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Civil Judge posts can check the short notification regarding the Screening Test Date available on the official website of Telangana High Court Civil-hc.ts.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Telangana High Court, the Computer Based Screening Test date for the Civil Judge posts has been uploaded on its official website. Telangana High Court will conduct on 22 November 2020.

It is noted that Telangana State Judicial Service, Hyderabad had invited applications for the posts of Civil Judge on its official website. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive launched in the state.

All such candidates applied for the Telangana High Court Civil Judge posts can check the details notification regarding the Screening Test date available on its official website.

How to Download: Telangana High Court Screening Test Date 2020 for Civil Judge Exam