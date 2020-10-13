Telangana High Court Provisional Result 2020 Out for Stenographer/Typist/Copyist Posts @tshc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

Telangana High Court Result 2020 : Telangana High Court has declared the Provisional Result for the posts of Stenographer on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the various round of selection process for the Stenographer/Typist/Copyist Posts can check their result available on the official website of Telangana High Court -hc.ts.nic.in.



As per the short notification released by the Telangana High Court, the Provisional Result for the Posts of Stenographer III, Typists and Copyists under the Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service, has been uploaded on its official website.

Result has been prepared on the basis of Computer Based Examination/Skill Test and Oral Interview. All such candidates who have appeared for the Skill Test and Oral Interview for the Stenographer III, Typists and Copyists Posts can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Telangana High Court Provisional Result 2020 for Stenographer/Typist/Copyist Posts





How to Download: Telangana High Court Provisional Result 2020 for Stenographer/Typist/Copyist Posts

Visit the official website of Telangana High Court i.e-tshc.gov.in.

Click on the link-DECLARATION OF SELECT LIST FOR APPOINTMENT TO THE POSTS OF STENOGRAPHER GRADE - III, TYPIST AND COPYIST UNDER THE TELANGANA JUDICIAL MINISTERIAL SERVICE, NOTIFIED ON 31-07-2019 available on the homepage of the official website.

After clicking, you will get the PDF of the Stenographer/Typist/Copyist Posts Result in a new window.

Candidates are required to download and save the Stenographer/Typist/Copyist Posts Result for future reference.

It is to be noted that earlier Telangana High Court had invited applications for filling up 1539 vacant posts of Stenographer Gr III, Junior Assistant, Typist , Field Assistant, Examiner, Copyist, Record Assistant, Process Server and Office Subordinate.