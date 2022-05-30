Telangana Police Constable Prelims Exam Date 2022 (Out) @tslprb.in, Check Latest Update

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the exam date for various posts on its official website-tslprb.in. Download PDF here.

Telangana Police Constable Exam Date 2022 : The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the preliminary exam date for various posts including Prohibition Excise Constable, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable, Constable, Firemen, Warder, Transport Constable, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Sub Inspector (SI), Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailor.

TSLPRB will conduct the Preliminary Written Test for the Constable post on 7th/21 August 2022.

All those candidates applied successfully for the TSLPRB Recruitment drive can check the Telangana Police Constable Exam Date 2022 notification on the official website of TSLPRB-tslprb.in.



According to the short notice released, The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will conduct the Preliminary Written Test for the Candidates of SCT SI and / or equivalent Posts on 7th August 2022 (Sunday) Forenoon.

The Preliminary Written Test for nearly 6.6 Lakh Candidates of SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts is likely to be conducted on 21st August 2022 (Sunday)Forenoon. The exact dates will be confirmed shortly by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

It is noted that Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board had earlier issued notifications for the various pots in the different departments including Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services, Prisons & Correctional Services, Transport and Prohibition & Excise.

How to Download Telangana Police Constable Exam Date

Visit the official site of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board - tslprb.in. Click on the link-Press Note on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Telangana Police Constable Exam Date 2022 in a new window. Download the Telangana Police Constable Exam Date 2022 Notice and keep a print out of the same for further reference.

Alternatively you can download the Telangana Police Constable Exam Date 2022 directly from the link given below.